A years-long effort to build a massive storm-surge barrier in and around Galveston Bay took a major step forward Friday when President Joe Biden signed the $860 million National Defense Authorization Act into law.

That act contained language authorizing construction of a coastal spine barrier that has been envisioned, debated and planned over about 13 years since Hurricane Ike in 2008 devastated Galveston Island and numerous communities along Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription