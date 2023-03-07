Clear Creek tennis players competing at the recent tournament in La Porte were, from left, Jackson Morrell, Scott Maier, Bryan Langford, Remy Lu, Kai Chen, Abdulla Elkhalili, Vincent Risoldi, Alli Shemwell, Victoria Trinh, Gabe Crudo, Brady Smith, Paris Ransom, Dylan Ferraro, Gigi Paganucci, Addie Bentson, Devlin Zepeda and Alyssa Figueroa.
Clear Falls tennis players competing at the recent tournament in La Porte were, from left, (top row) Chris Dang, Xander Doerr, Ryan Farrar, Mia Ampler, Jules Monteleone, Piper Simmons, Aubrey Langlinais, Eliana Remtulla, Alexis Palomo, Diya Patel, Kayla Van Wieren, (second row) Kenny Le, Zander Kemberling, Nick Lindsay, William Copeland, Ethan Paul, Lance Cambiano, Matthew Stromfield, (bottom row) Ellise Meyers, Sienna Suffredini, Allison Bell and Bhavani Patel.
Clear Creek and Clear Falls made themselves right at home at the La Porte Invitational Tennis Tournament, winning plenty of hardware on both sides of the net.
The Wildcats won five of the 10 events up for grabs and finished second in three others, while the Knights walked away with several second- and third-place medals.
“Our kids put in a ton of work,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “It was great to see them get rewarded like they did.”
The Wildcats, in fact, swept all of the boys' events, winning both the “A” and “B” divisions in singles and doubles.
Vincent Risoldi and Abdulla Elkhalili were the respective “A” and “B” singles winners, while teammates Gabe Crudo/Dylan Ferraro and Remy Lu/VJ Pistone did likewise in the “A” and “B” doubles.
Also claiming top honors for Clear Creek was the girls' “B” doubles team of Ariana Figueroa/Devlin Zepeda.
The three second-place finishes were turned in by Addie Bentson (girls “A” singles), Paris Ransom (girls “B” singles) and Alyssa Estrella/Alli Shemwell (girls “A” doubles).
As for Clear Falls, “The Knights are on the rise,” head coach Patrick Marrie said. “I am so very proud of the hard work and commitment that I see among our players, both at school in practice and after school.”
Lance Cambiano/Matthew Stromfeld were second to Risoldi/Elkhalili in the boys' “A” doubles.
Then the Knights were third-place winners in the following: Ellise Meyers/Sienna Suffredini (girls “A” doubles), Bhavini Patel (girls “B” singles), Kenny Le (boys “B” singles), William Copeland/Zander Kemberling (boys “B” doubles) and Allison Bell/Ethan Paul (“B” mixed doubles).
Also, Clear Falls' Alexis Palomo was fourth in the girls' “A” singles.
“This weekend's results at La Porte were our best overall this spring,” Marrie said. “We are led by four great senior leaders in Lance Cambiano, Chris Lang, Ellise Meyers and Eliana Remtulla. Our players are so close, and they are excited as we journey to build a strong program at Falls.
“I am excited and proud for them and look forward to even better things to come.”
Ball High competed in the tournament, as well, with the Tors' Claire Jobe taking third in the girls “A” singles with her win over Palomo and teammates Bryan Han/Matthew Leyva reaching the consolation final in the boys “A” doubles.
“They've been playing great tennis and consistently making it deep in main draws the past few tournaments,” Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher said of his winning trio. “It was nice to see them string together several good matches and earn medals.”
Meanwhile, over at the Katy Tournament, Clear Springs won four doubles events and finished second in two more.
“It is good to see us playing well going into a couple of weeks off from tournament play,” Chargers head coach Gregg Parker said, noting the tournament was separated into eight-team pods by Universal Tennis Rating (UTR). “We did well overall.”
The Clear Springs doubles champions included: Arthur Esenaliev/Timur Esenaliev (boys “A”), Jared Dake/Brandon Hitchman (boys “B”), Maddy Duong/Merlova Johnson (girls “A”) and Kate Ferrer/Thomas Chen (“B” mixed).
Finishing second were the Chargers' Grace Labuga/Courtney Nguyen in the girls “A” doubles and Zoe Male/Heintje Unson (“A” mixed).
Male/Unson lost to Houston Memorial in their championship match, 6-1, 6-1.
