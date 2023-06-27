How did a sausage named for its origins in Frankfurt, Germany, become the most American of all foods? Frankfurters, now better known as hot dogs (except to fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) now have a place on almost every Fourth of July menu.
It turns out that, while the sausage itself was created in Germany more than 500 years ago, it took American ingenuity to serve it on a bun. Vendors were serving hot dogs from pushcarts in New York by the mid-1800s, and the area’s beachgoers were enjoying the meat-and-bun combination at a Coney Island hot dog stand that opened in 1871.
The hot dog’s rise to national icon was complete in 1893 when it became associated with that other American pastime, baseball. Since that pairing more than a century ago, baseball and hot dogs have been inextricably linked. It only takes one outing to one of the Houston Astros’ Tuesday “Dollar Hot Dog Night” games to see that enthusiasm for the two has a huge overlap, as fans manage to cheer on their team with a whole armload of hot dogs.
As befits a national classic, the hot dogs at Minute Maid Park are served with only the most traditional toppings, including mustard, ketchup, onions and sauerkraut. At home, though, there are plenty of options to go beyond the basics to combine hot dogs fresh off the grill with the flavors of pizza, Reuben sandwiches or a BLT.
Of course, a hot dog with sauerkraut is already halfway down the Reuben road, but the addition of Swiss cheese and a splash of Russian or Thousand Island dressing completes the transformation. It’s a bigger reach to turn a hot dog into the base for pizza toppings, but it works equally well.
A drizzle of pasta sauce and a handful of shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with anything from mushrooms and olives to pineapple and Canadian bacon, turns the basic hot dog into almost pizza. Once it spends a minute under the broiler to melt the cheese, it’s a convenient way to deliver a pizza taste that can be infinitely customized.
Bacon-wrapped hot dogs require a little more time and effort. Once each dog is wrapped in a strip of raw bacon, they are baked in the oven until the bacon is crispy. Once nestled in a bun and topped liberally with chopped fresh tomatoes and shredded lettuce, the BLT dog is a step above the lunch-counter version, because it is extra meaty, extra salty and extra crunchy.
Whatever the choice of embellishment, there’s one extra step that elevates the hot dog to another level. Toasting the inside of the bun, in a skillet or on a griddle, can be the difference between a good hot dog and a great one. Toasting adds a new texture, a layer of crispiness between the fluff of the bun and the denseness of the hot dog.
Sure, an untoasted bun is good enough when hot dogs are eaten amid the distractions of a baseball game, horseshoe match or bayside sunset, but a hot dog served on a toasted bun is ready for a diner’s full attention. It’s an improvement on the accepted standard, and what could be more American, and appropriate for the Fourth of July, than that?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.