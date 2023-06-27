How did a sausage named for its origins in Frankfurt, Germany, become the most American of all foods? Frankfurters, now better known as hot dogs (except to fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”) now have a place on almost every Fourth of July menu.

It turns out that, while the sausage itself was created in Germany more than 500 years ago, it took American ingenuity to serve it on a bun. Vendors were serving hot dogs from pushcarts in New York by the mid-1800s, and the area’s beachgoers were enjoying the meat-and-bun combination at a Coney Island hot dog stand that opened in 1871.

