If you take a cruise or the Bolivar Ferry, thank a mariner. If you shop, fuel your car or buy groceries, you can thank a mariner. As we prepare to observe National Maritime Day on May 22, let’s take a moment to recognize the critical work of the men and women who crew all forms of civilian vessels, from tugs and barges to the world’s largest cruise and container ships.
Congress established National Maritime Day as a U.S. holiday in 1933 to recognize the United States Merchant Marine. The term merchant marine refers to either U.S. civilian mariners or to civilian and federally owned merchant vessels. They engage in commerce or transportation of goods and services in and out of U.S. navigable waters.
The holiday has evolved to include the entire maritime industry. Each year, ceremonies and celebrations throughout the country recognize Maritime Day and the people our maritime nation depends on.
The Galveston maritime community invites you to join us in celebrating at a commemorative event at 4 p.m. on May 22. Dignitaries and members of the maritime community will gather at Pier 21 at the Port of Galveston to honor our maritime industry and our mariners.
The multi-billion-dollar U.S. maritime industry is critical to national security, commerce and transportation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, in 2020 the United States imported $2.4 trillion in goods and exported $1.4 trillion, largely by water. Our country imports everything imaginable, from cell phones and toys to passenger cars and crude oil. The United States also exports a range of cargo, including grains, cars, crude oil and soybeans.
The state’s 20 public ports handled 616.2 million tons of foreign and domestic cargo and represent 25 percent of the state’s gross domestic product, according to the Texas Ports Association. Our ports impact more than 1.8 million jobs, generating $102 billion in personal income.
Closer to home, cargos passing through the Port of Galveston include bulk liquids, bulk fertilizer, wind and general cargo, roll-on/roll-off cargos and new cars. In 2022, the port moved more than 4 million tons of cargo.
In 2022, more than 1 million cruise passengers sailed on 324 cruise ships, generating local jobs, economic growth and sales tax revenues.
The Port of Galveston’s cruise, cargo and commercial activities have a $2.1 billion economic impact for Texas and generate more than 14,000 jobs. They include ship pilots, ship crews, barge and tugboat crews, union workers, shipping stevedores, onshore cruise staff, truck drivers, railroad workers, construction workers, administrative staff and many more.
Galveston is also home to one of the nation’s six state-operated maritime academies training the next generation of mariners. The young men and women attending Texas A&M Maritime Academy are the future of the industry and the future leaders in the maritime industry, both at sea and ashore.
They will work on vessels and in organizations, including ship-owning/operating companies, pilot associations, tugboat companies, private marine terminal operators and public port authorities like the Galveston Wharves.
Let’s wish these mariners-in-training and all mariners smooth sailing and thank them for their contributions.
Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.
