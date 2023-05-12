If you take a cruise or the Bolivar Ferry, thank a mariner. If you shop, fuel your car or buy groceries, you can thank a mariner. As we prepare to observe National Maritime Day on May 22, let’s take a moment to recognize the critical work of the men and women who crew all forms of civilian vessels, from tugs and barges to the world’s largest cruise and container ships.

Congress established National Maritime Day as a U.S. holiday in 1933 to recognize the United States Merchant Marine. The term merchant marine refers to either U.S. civilian mariners or to civilian and federally owned merchant vessels. They engage in commerce or transportation of goods and services in and out of U.S. navigable waters.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription