The 88th Texas Legislature made history in its last regular session by allocating $640 million for Texas ports. For the very first time, the legislature allocated $200 million for the Maritime Infrastructure Program, which applies to projects within port gates. Additionally, $400 million was allocated to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund.
Finally, a continued investment of $40 million for the biennium was made for the Seaport Connectivity Program, which supports connectivity projects outside restricted port areas. The Texas Ports Association played an integral part in advocating for increasing port funding during this legislative session.
On Aug. 2, the Port Authority Advisory Committee, which includes state and port representatives from across the Texas Gulf Coast, recommended funding for high-priority port infrastructure and seaport connectivity projects to strengthen our state’s port system and global supply chains. The Texas Transportation Commission will make the final funding decision on the project list at its September meeting.
The full list of projects was more than two years in the making. The process began when Texas ports submitted projects to the Texas Department of Transportation Maritime Division, which formulated the Port Mission Plan.
This document was given to the legislature to inform it of the total amount of funding needed by the ports, as well as the critical importance of a strong statewide port system. Galveston’s projects came from our board-approved 20-Year Strategic Master Plan, which details improvements totaling more than $600 million.
Since the legislation passed, the Port Authority Advisory Committee and the Texas Department of Transportation have worked with the Port Mission Plan information to formulate a plan to distribute a total of $240 million among Texas ports. Additionally, the Texas Department of Transportation has opened up an application period for the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund.
The detailed, thoughtful process included project ranking by an independent entity and careful consideration by Port Authority Advisory Committee members.
As a member of the committee representing the state’s upper east coast, I’m proud of the work of my fellow committee members and Texas Department of Transportation Maritime Division staff who strive to fulfill the following goals:
• Identify high-priority and strategic port projects and make recommendations to the department for investment.
• Incorporate maritime interests in Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) planning activities and documents.
• Promote Texas ports for economic development opportunities.
• Identify federal, state or other funding opportunities for maritime investment.
Years of hard work, planning and relationship-building by the Port Authority Advisory Committee, Texas Ports Association, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas ports and others are finally yielding results. Once the funding is approved in September, Texas ports will be ready to get to work on major capital projects to strengthen global supply chains, improve transportation and boost local and state economies.
As a self-funding city entity with no taxing authority, the Galveston Wharves must rely on net operating revenues, grants, public-private partnerships and bonds to fund critical infrastructure improvements to maximize port assets.
If fortunate enough to benefit from the state funding, the Port of Galveston will leverage our cruise revenues to make cargo and cruise infrastructure improvements to generate more jobs and revenues, as well as millions of dollars in direct and indirect revenues for the city of Galveston and this community.
Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.
