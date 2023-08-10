The 88th Texas Legislature made history in its last regular session by allocating $640 million for Texas ports. For the very first time, the legislature allocated $200 million for the Maritime Infrastructure Program, which applies to projects within port gates. Additionally, $400 million was allocated to the Ship Channel Improvement Revolving Fund.

Finally, a continued investment of $40 million for the biennium was made for the Seaport Connectivity Program, which supports connectivity projects outside restricted port areas. The Texas Ports Association played an integral part in advocating for increasing port funding during this legislative session.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

