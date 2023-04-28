Supply chain interruptions in recent years have emphasized how essential Texas ports are to state, national and global economies. Texas relies heavily on a strong port system to maintain its leading position as the nation’s top exporter and importer by tonnage.
The state’s 20 public ports handled 616.2 million tons of foreign and domestic cargo and represent 25 percent of the state’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to the Texas Ports Association. Our ports impact more than 1.8 million jobs, generating $102 billion in personal income.
To meet demand and remain competitive with ports across the United States, Texas ports are investing heavily in upgrading their facilities to remain competitive and meet demand. As an example, the Port of Galveston is implementing a 20-Year Strategic Master Plan that details more than $600 million in major capital and maintenance improvements to maximize port assets. This does not include ongoing maintenance of the Galveston Ship Channel.
While our Texas ports may compete for business, we also work together through the Port Authority Advisory Committee (PAAC) to raise awareness with key decision-makers about the vital roles we play and our future needs. The Texas Transportation Commission appoints seven members of the PAAC to represent Texas ports, with the lieutenant governor and speaker of the House of Representatives each appointing an additional member.
I’m proud to represent the Port of Galveston on the PAAC to advance the following goals:
• Identify high-priority and strategic port projects and make recommendations to the department for investment.
• Incorporate maritime interests in TxDOT planning activities and documents.
• Promote Texas ports for economic development opportunities.
• Identify federal, state or other funding opportunities for maritime investment.
The PAAC has developed a 2024-25 Port Mission Plan that identifies over $9.67 billion in funding needs for inland connectivity projects that serve Texas ports, planned facilities investments for public ports between 2021 and 2025 and eight authorized ship channel improvement projects.
Port of Galveston projects totaling $301.2 million include the following:
• West port roadway improvements feasibility study.
• Galveston Island wayfinding project.
• West End Cargo Complex expansion.
• Wharf Road (interior port roadway) and utility improvement and gate relocation.
This plan has been presented to the Texas legislators during the current session as the basis for a request for $600 million in state funds for capital projects and ship channel improvements for Texas ports. Historically, the state has not funded such port improvements.
We’re hopeful that our state leaders recognize the critical role Texas ports play in strengthening economies and supply chains across the globe, as well as the return on investment the state will receive by investing in these economic engines.
Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. He serves on the Texas Department of Transportation Port Authority Advisory Committee and represents the port in the Texas Ports Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.