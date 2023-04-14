The Texas Legislature could make history this session by allocating $600 million in state funds for capital projects and ship channel improvements for Texas ports. Historically, this amount has been zero and is still subject to change. This sea change reflects recognition of the critical role Texas ports play in strengthening economies and supply chains across the globe, as well as the return on investment the state will receive by investing in these economic engines.

Texas ports handle 616.2 million tons of foreign and domestic cargo and generate $449.6 billion in total economic value, representing 25 percent of the state’s gross domestic product, according to the Texas Ports Association. Texas ports impact more than 1.8 million jobs, generating $102 billion in personal income.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. He serves on the Texas Department of Transportation Port Authority Advisory Committee and represents the port in the Texas Ports Association.

