The Galveston Wharves Board and staff are weighing our best options for funding major capital projects slated for the next few years. We’re considering issuing $100 million in bonds to help fund much-needed, time-sensitive projects, including expansion of the West Port Cargo Complex, improvements to the Pier 25 cruise terminal and construction of a proposed fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16.

These three projects are critical for port growth to continue to boost port revenues, local jobs and the regional economy. The bonds could be leveraged with millions of dollars in grants, private-sector funds and the port’s operational reserves for maximum benefits. As a self-sustaining city entity, we’ll seek approval from our Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees and the city for the issuance of the bonds.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

