The cruise industry’s robust growth at the Port of Galveston is helping us invest in infrastructure needs to fully optimize this regional economic engine. The 2023 budget adopted by the Galveston Wharves Board in October 2022 forecasts $58 million in gross operating revenues, a new record for our self-funding operation.

Our cruise business, which accounts for more than half of our total revenues, is booming with the opening of a third cruise terminal, ships sailing at full capacity and a record number of 361 sailings scheduled this year.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

