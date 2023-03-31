From cruise and cargo to capital projects, the Port of Galveston is off to a strong start this year. When comparing February 2023 numbers with the same time last year, performance is up for cargo and cruise.

Solid financial performance is helping our self-sustaining port fund major capital projects, including cruise terminal and cargo facility expansions. All of this translates into more jobs and regional economic growth.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Fess up. The $100 million - all except $14 million - is for cruise related projects (new terminal replacing Del Monte terminal and upgrades for Carnival). The only reason the port is spending $14 million on a wall across the west end 38 slip is so the port doesn’t have to pay the money back to FEMA. No fill … just the wall is planned. That plan needs to change - borrow enough and fill the darn slip as promised.

Before borrowing the $100 million or spending more public revenues, please approve the cruise contracts first with GUARANTEES that will pay for the capital projects. It’s scary not having approved signed contracts …. Like the port is playing Russian Roulette and gambling with public funds and pushing ALL IN …. EGGS IN ONE BASKET. [scared]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription