I’m strongly optimistic about 2023. Thanks to the robust recovery of our cruise business, the Galveston Wharves is poised to make major advances with its capital projects and waterfront infrastructure renovations to bring one of this region’s major economic engines to its full potential.

Based on our 20-Year Strategic Master Plan, adopted by the board in 2019, we’re planning big improvements to expand our West Port Cargo Complex, grow our cruise business and repair decaying berths and docks.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and chief executive officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription