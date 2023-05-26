As the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees and staff work to finalize details of a revenue bond package to fund $120 million in capital improvements, I would like to give readers an update on where we are.

We’re considering issuing $120 million in bonds this summer to help fund two time-sensitive, revenue-generating cruise projects — improvements to Cruise Terminal 25 and construction of a proposed fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16.

Rodger Rees is Galveston Wharves port director and CEO.

Charlotte O'rourke

Do you even realize you have a board or listen to what they tell you in the meeting? The Trustees are your bosses. I know you are confused on this issue, and I know Trustee statements like not reported like slow down, wait until we have facts and it’s just more lip service about spending any money on cargo AREN’T reported.

But geez …..

Go back and listen to the meeting tape. It takes 4 votes for direction and the particular projects to be chosen.

Wait until after the facts and after the vote to do your selling for projects chosen by the BOARD.

Charlotte O'rourke

