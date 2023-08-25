GALVESTON
Notable local women will be honored Sept. 15 at the 16th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd.
GALVESTON
Notable local women will be honored Sept. 15 at the 16th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference at the Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope Blvd.
The Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year award will be given to nine women who have contributed to the community of Galveston.
Susanne Sullivan will be honored with the Mary Ellen Doyle Legacy Woman of the Year award.
Emmy- and Tony-winning Actress Christine Baranski is the keynote speaker at the conference.
“The Galveston Women’s Conference is a true celebration of the remarkable achievements of women in our community,” Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, said. These honorees embody the spirit of empowerment, leadership and service that inspire us all.”
Ann McLeod Moody awards will go to:
• Genette Bassett, a third-generation Galvestonian and, with her family, an owner of Gracie’s and Galveston Island Dry Goods, who has shown a commitment to education and community nonprofits.
• Renae Bently, owner of Bent on Healthy Living Wellness Center, who is being honored for her journey from being a mother and educator to becoming a fitness entrepreneur and community advocate.
• Mia Gradney, an award-winning news anchor and journalist.
• Rebecca Lilley, a member of the Memorial Hermann leadership team.
• June Collins Pulliam, the executive director of Fanfare! Lutheran Music Academy. Pulliam is dedicated to nurturing the artistic and musical talents of Galveston’s youth.
• Saralyn Richard, an award-winning children’s book author. She volunteers and supports aspiring writers.
• Barabara Sanderson, executive director of Parks, Recreation and Community Outreach for the City of Galveston. She works to enhance public spaces and fosters community connections.
• Jeanne and Jill Ship, the conference’s first-ever mother-daughter honorees. With the establishment of Hospitality ER, the duo has reshaped emergency healthcare.
The conference is from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Visit GalvestonWomens Conference.com for ticket information.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
In this episode, we explore some of Galveston's Historic East End Neighborhoods, some of the oldest and most well-preserved neighborhoods.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.