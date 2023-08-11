There’s something special about living on a small plot of land surrounded by water — I like to think when I stick my toes in the sand, I’m stepping off the map. I also like to know that there’s a community of caretakers invested in preserving plants and wildlife along this 32-mile stretch of beach.
Of the many caretakers, two of my colleagues were recently recognized for their conservation efforts. Project Manager Sheryl Rozier and Environmental Coordinator Elizabeth Schneider were recognized for their work along Galveston’s coast from the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council at the organization’s summer event.
Rozier received the Partnership Award for her work on the East End Lagoon Nature Preserve and Schneider earned the Nature Service Award for her outstanding environmental programs and initiatives.
For more than nearly ten years, Rozier has served on the East End Lagoon Advisory Committee. She and her volunteer board members have secured financial support for expanded access to the 700-acre site — a popular destination among birding enthusiasts — ADA-accessible trail construction and coordinated clean-up efforts for kayakers and paddleboarders to more easily access waterways there.
Schneider was recognized for her work to minimize the effects of trash on the beaches. To that end, she spearheaded the introduction of mesh bags at popular beach entries to allow beachgoers to pack out their trash while leaving the sand. And, she worked with community organizations including the Boy Scouts to construct beach toy borrow boxes to encourage toy sharing and to discourage the disposing of these items.
“The Park Board is proud of the work these team members have undertaken to make Galveston’s coastal environment and its preservation a chief priority,” Park Board Interim Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Danesi said. “Galveston’s Nature Tourism Council is an important and esteemed partner of our organization and we’re thrilled they chose to recognize us.”
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council provides leadership for efforts to sustain the island’s natural resources for current and future generations. They also present events, like Featherfest, to help residents and visitors more fully enjoy these resources.
“We were so pleased to recognize Sheryl and Elizabeth,” GINTC Executive Director Julie Ann Brown said. “Our mission is to connect people with Galveston’s natural environment. Partnering with the Park Board to promote nature tourism is a perfect fit. Their support of our efforts to maintain Galveston’s Bird City Texas designation and create nature experiences at the East End Lagoon are only a few examples of our joint successes.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
