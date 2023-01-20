A few weeks ago, many of us made some New Year’s resolutions aimed at improving health and wellness. Others might have resolved to explore the island with the eyes of visitors — heading to the attractions that are a bit less crowded during the winter months.
For those on the calorie restriction plan, I’m afraid there’s bad news. But, for the staycationers among us, there’s great news on the horizon.
From Jan. 9 to Feb. 5, the island is in full Galveston Restaurant Week mode. Participating restaurants offer special prix-fixe menus, many are three-course meals, for breakfast, lunch and dinner aimed at luring patrons to their establishments. Honestly, it’s a great reason to head to a spot you’ve been considering, but aren’t certain about. This year, 40 restaurants will participate in the program.
If Galveston Restaurant Week hampers your plans to lose a few pounds, know that there is a charitable component to the event — it may help alleviate the guilt. Participating restaurants are collecting charitable donations to be distributed to local community groups whose missions are feeding and supporting the health of children and families of the community.
Returning for its fifth year, Galveston Museum Day will showcase the variety of museums and their collections. The event takes place Jan. 28-29. Eleven museums will participate and will offer discounted admission prices.
The participating museums are: “And Still We Rise… Galveston’s Juneteenth Story,” Galveston Arts Center, Galveston Children’s Museum, Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park, Galveston Railroad Museum, Moody Mansion, Nia Cultural Center, Ocean Star Offshore Drilling Rig & Museum, Rosenberg Library, The Bryan Museum and The Grand 1894 Opera House. Art enthusiasts are also encouraged to visit the Washed Ashore sculptures located throughout the island. The 21-piece installation will remain on the island through March 5.
“Visit Galveston looks to help lift our tourism partners during the shoulder seasons, and these two events have proven to help do that,” Galveston Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “We’re so fortunate to live in a place that is home to so many incredible locally owned restaurants. And, the collection of museums and their themes — from the American West, to the maritime industry, to Juneteenth — is hard to beat. I encourage visitors and residents to become reacquainted with these treasures right here in our backyard.”
