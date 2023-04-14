Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
After a months-long search, Visit Galveston has chosen a new Chief Tourism Officer. Tony Lyle will join the team on May 1. The tourism development team had a chance to meet him at a recent meeting and I can say I came away with a sense of confidence and optimism in the choice.
The first thing I noticed was Lyle’s British accent. He hails from England and became a U.S. citizen in 2022. For the past 25 years, he has been living and working in the mountains in California’s Lake Tahoe area.
At the meeting, team members asked questions. We wanted to know what led him to look at Galveston as a place to live and work. The island’s mild weather was at the top of his list. After spending some time here though, he explained that other qualities convinced him Galveston was the right choice for him.
“After working and living in the mountains for over 25 years, my wife and I decided that if I were to make another career move, which may well be my last one, it would be to a warmer climate, and by the ocean — but not just any old destination,” he said. “I had looked at similar positions in other Gulf Coast destinations, but nothing that compares to Galveston’s mix of history, culture, food, nature and of course, the beach. It’s a very special place.”
Lyle grew up in Yate, just outside Bristol in the United Kingdom. After graduating from University in Liverpool, he worked for Outward Bound in the Highlands of Scotland in the ’90s. He then started working in the tourism industry first as a ski rep in France, then as a resort rep in Ibiza and most recently for the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.
“Tony brings a breadth of knowledge and talent in many areas including sustainability and data-driven marketing initiatives,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “He has also demonstrated he can work well with a diverse group of stakeholders on the city, state and regional levels which we think will be beneficial to our organization.”
Lyle will guide tourism efforts for Visit Galveston. He and his team will be expected to devise and implement strategies that align with the organization’s mission to further the success of Galveston as a premier tourist destination while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
“My family and I are looking forward to finding a place to live on the island, setting down roots, and becoming part of this wonderful community,” he said. “I feel blessed and honored to have been selected to be the next Chief Tourism Officer of Visit Galveston.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
