When Michael Woody began working with the Galveston Convention and Visitors bureau (now Visit Galveston) three years ago word spread fast among his colleagues around the state. I received a call from a friend who once worked with him.
She told me how excited she was for me and our organization to have him at the helm.
“I would donate a kidney for him,” she said.
Woody’s last day with Visit Galveston was Thursday. Amid tears and laughter, the staff said farewell to a leader who leaves big, and stylish, shoes to fill.
Former Galveston Convention & Visitors Bureau director, Meg Winchester, will temporarily step into those shoes.
Woody began his tenure in Galveston on a high note, coming into a successful summer season in 2019. Soon after, a pandemic struck the world, virtually shutting down the travel and tourism industries.
Under his leadership and with his vision, he guided Visit Galveston successfully out of the pandemic with a combination of strategic budget cuts and marketing messages that promoted “coastal” distancing and the island’s outdoor activities.
He spearheaded the launch of the revamped visitors guide, Island Soul. The publication received a prestigious award in the travel magazine category from the North American Travel Journalists Association.
“Michael’s passion for the tourism industry and for Galveston Island is truly inspiring,” Regional Sales Director Bryan Kunz said, “He has made Galveston a better place to live, work and visit and has left a profound footprint in our sands which will not be erased.”
“Michael was perfect for our small town and integrated immediately into the local community,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “Whether making himself available as emcee for the Paws gala, wearing red sequins, of course; signing up for a dunking booth or running in the Dickens bed races, Woody understood the value of being a part of the community. I believe this helped make him a better public servant and better able to serve our community.”
Most important, to me anyway, was the way he treated his colleagues. He exuded a positive energy and displayed a work-to-live ethic we all strived to embody. He supported our endeavors and celebrated our successes. He will definitely be missed.
Michael, you have my number if you ever need a kidney.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
