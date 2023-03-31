During the past week, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with a lot of people who have helped shape Galveston into the community and tourism destination it is today. The meetings have come about as a result of a Park Board project that chronicles on video 60 years of the organization’s existence. The citizens of Galveston voted the organization into existence in May 1963.

For the video, city officials, former and current trustees, tourism partners and volunteers and community members shared stories about what Galveston once was, what it is now and their hopes for the future. The video will be screened at the ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit on May 4 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

