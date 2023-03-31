During the past week, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with a lot of people who have helped shape Galveston into the community and tourism destination it is today. The meetings have come about as a result of a Park Board project that chronicles on video 60 years of the organization’s existence. The citizens of Galveston voted the organization into existence in May 1963.
For the video, city officials, former and current trustees, tourism partners and volunteers and community members shared stories about what Galveston once was, what it is now and their hopes for the future. The video will be screened at the ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit on May 4 at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
I’ve lived on the island for more than 15 years and have worked at the Park Board for more than eight. Being a part of these interviews taught me things I didn’t know about both. I’m glad to have had the opportunity to talk to so many who are so invested in the island’s success.
Some of these people I didn’t know personally — but I definitely knew of them! For example, Vic Maceo, a member of the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, and its various iterations, for more than 40 years, shared his experiences about the evolution of the lifeguard program. Jeri Kinnear recalled her time working with the East End Lagoon Advisory Committee and their work to beautify the preserve for residents and visitors. Kelly de Schaun, Park Board Chief Executive Officer, talked about beach renourishment and specifically the creation of Babe’s Beach in 2015.
Most of the more than a dozen interviewees spoke about positive results borne from collaboration between the Park Board and the City of Galveston. They ranged from sharing resources like trash trucks and labor forces during special events to helping to rebuild the island and its tourism product after major storms like Hurricane Ike in 2008.
While all of the participants had different experiences to share, they all had a common love of the island. I posed this question to all of them: What keeps you here in Galveston? Answers ranged from the pull of the Gulf of Mexico to the friendships formed over time, the welcoming nature of the community and the big-city amenities right here in a small town.
I feel privileged to live in a community that is, and was, home to so many forward thinkers who predicted Galveston’s place as a premiere tourism destination and helped to make it a place we can be proud of.
