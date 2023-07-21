When I used to come to Galveston as a visitor, my in-laws took me and my children to the Galveston Railroad Museum. I remember thinking how it was such a hidden gem the island was lucky to have. I know my children really enjoyed exploring the restored rail cars and taking train rides. Now, the facility offers visitors much more.
Thanks to the hard work of its new director and its board of directors, the Galveston Railroad Museum is expanding its offerings and becoming a major player in Galveston’s tourism offerings.
The Galveston Railroad Museum has been an attraction since 1983 and welcomes more than 200,000 visitors each year. Located in the iconic Shearn Moody Plaza, its existence is the fruition of Mary Moody Northen, the museum’s founder.
In recent years, the museum has expanded special events, like field trips, and collections and has added lodging options on the property. Executive Director David Robertson said field trips now include sensory tour options for people with autism or other special needs.
The museum also has expanded its facilities with the re-opening of the Theater Building.
“The Theater Building recently opened after extensive renovation and repair,” he said. “Now, it houses a mini auditorium, permanent collection exhibition, Dining in Style that features railroad porcelain China and silver, plus a rotating exhibits gallery that is home to Traveling on a City at Sea: The Story of the Battleship Texas. Two model train galleries are now in development.”
The museum has also jumped on the vacation rental train. The 1949 Bonnie Brook train is available to rent. It features 2½ bedrooms that can be converted into one large room and three small, train-sized bedrooms. Other amenities include the historic observation room that functions as a living space and has seating for up to twenty. Two of the museum’s cabooses are currently being converted into vacation rentals.
In 2019, the museum began hosting the “Polar Express” train ride during the holiday season. The “Polar Express” lets guests experience the magic of the classic children’s tale and is set to the soundtrack of the motion picture. Passengers enjoy a one-hour train ride to meet Santa complete with hot chocolate and dancing chefs.
“The Galveston Railroad Museum is a living history museum where guests enjoy interactive activities,” Robertson said. “We encourage people to become museum members and enjoy benefits like first shots at “Polar Express” tickets, discounts on events and museum store merchandise, exhibit previews and receptions.”
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
