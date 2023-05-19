As we prepare for another peak tourism season, and celebrate the success and financial support tourism brings to our small island, it’s important to also discuss how the Park Board is working to address the sustainability of tourism growth. As an 18-year resident of Galveston, I am thankful to have witnessed the Park Board deliberate and take action on many of the same sustainability goals and quality-of-life concerns shared by my family, neighbors and friends.
In fact, the resident sentiment was a major aspect of the Park Board and Visit Galveston’s updated Destination Sustainability Planning process that was completed in 2021. The process, led by Chicago-based firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), began by conducting resident surveys and focus groups that found an overwhelming majority of Galveston residents support the local tourism industry and its growth — but also believe tourism development needs to be planned and controlled.
At the core of the community’s concerns stated in the study are areas of traffic and congestion, home-sharing policies and the environmental protection of the island’s natural assets. While considering these concerns, analyzing Galveston’s destination position and receiving JLL’s recommendations, the Park Board has been focusing on three major areas:
• Managing visitation by focusing on off-season growth.
• Developing policies to support sustainability and environmental stewardship.
• Positioning the island to attract value over volume.
Great progress has been made. Galveston’s 2023 Economic Impact of Tourism study released this month shows a 10.9 percent increase in visitation compared to 2019 before the pandemic. However, this major increase occurred in the cruise category, which is a year-round offering that supports off-season economic impact. Visit Galveston’s marketing initiatives targeted at cruisers to encourage pre- and post-cruise hotel stays. Average spending by an overnight visitor ($261) was almost five times more than that of a day visitor ($57) last year while the overall average hotel occupancy rate in Galveston was a reasonable 54 percent.
“We aren’t merely trying to draw more visitors,” said Tony Lyle, chief tourism officer of Visit Galveston. “We want to convert a day-tripper into an overnight guest because research shows the longer a person stays in a destination, the more they contribute to the destination through spending as well as care for it.”
To deal with congestion concerns, the Park Board will begin the first phase of an island-wide wayfinding signage project in September to increase awareness about the island’s attractions while directing visitors to routes that are least disruptive to residents. Additionally, over the last several years, the Park Board has generated $100 million in external funding for beach nourishment projects, like the creation of Babe’s Beach, that help prevent erosion and protect the coastal environment.
To better assess the home-sharing landscape on the island, the Park Board is working to launch new software that finds short-term rentals that are not registered in order to increase compliance with local ordinances. The software, Rentscape, was selected through an extensive RFP process and is currently going through the testing phase with an expected launch this summer.
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
