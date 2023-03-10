It seems like there’s never a dull moment — or weekend — in Galveston. With Mardi Gras in the rearview mirror, spring break will soon be in full swing. Spring break reminds me that I’m glad to live in a place where many others choose to vacation.
If you’re staying on the island during the next couple of weeks, or if you’re getting some visitors of your own, there’s plenty to do — rain or shine.
Stewart Beach and East Beach opened for the season on March 10. Stewart Beach visitors can take advantage of mobile amenities that feature restrooms, showers, concessions and decking that allows those who use wheelchairs to access the beach. East Beach guests can also access amenities, and here, alcohol consumption is permitted.
This week, free sandcastle-building lessons take place on March 11 and 18 at East Beach. The lessons are offered at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Some equipment is provided, but guests are encouraged to bring beach tools of their own.
Safety at the beach should be top of mind for all beachgoers. The team at the Galveston Island Beach Patrol encourages all who plan to swim to do so near a lifeguard and observe the flag warning system.
And, while beaches remain a top draw for the 300,000 or so visitors expected during the next couple of weeks, there are plenty of other activities to experience. Many of Galveston’s popular attractions will be open daily during spring break, including Moody Gardens, Schlitterbahn Galveston and the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier.
If you haven’t seen it yet, spring break is a great time to explore the Historic Texas Seaport’s Ship to Shore exhibit that chronicles the immigration experience of those who traveled to Galveston in the 1800s. And Still We Rise in the Ashton Villa’s carriage house tells the story of Juneteenth and the people who were, and remain, instrumental in carrying on its significance.
To keep costs down when visiting Galveston’s many attractions, take advantage of the Island Pass. You can save as much as 40 percent when you purchase four or more attractions. See www.galvestonislandpass.com for details.
“Living in a tourist town during peak seasons may have some temporary disadvantages — like longer lines at your favorite restaurants,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “But it can serve as a reminder that we’re fortunate to have such a selection of amenities and attractions right in our own backyard.”
