I often think about how fortunate we are as residents of Galveston to have such a wide array of cultural events and attractions that celebrate the island’s history. A Park Board and Visit Galveston partner that stands out in this realm is the Galveston Historical Foundation.

Its mission is to preserve and revitalize the architectural, cultural and maritime heritage of Galveston. For more than 150 years it has worked to achieve these goals while it embraces community members and contributes much to Galveston’s tourism experience.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription