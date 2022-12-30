I often think about how fortunate we are as residents of Galveston to have such a wide array of cultural events and attractions that celebrate the island’s history. A Park Board and Visit Galveston partner that stands out in this realm is the Galveston Historical Foundation.
Its mission is to preserve and revitalize the architectural, cultural and maritime heritage of Galveston. For more than 150 years it has worked to achieve these goals while it embraces community members and contributes much to Galveston’s tourism experience.
This spring, the GHF will bring back to Galveston Tall Ships America’s TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE. The event is a series of races and port festivals that will take place April 13-16. This will be the second time this impressive fleet will visit the island’s port. It will include ship tours, sail-away excursions, music, food, and other special events in a family-friendly environment at Galveston’s Pier 21 and the surrounding area.
The festival will feature five visiting ships along with Galveston’s own 1877 Tall Ship ELISSA, the Official Tall Ship of Texas, with an exciting Parade of Sail in the Gulf along Seawall Boulevard on the afternoon of Thursday, April 13.
Another way the GHF helps to preserve Galveston’s culture and maritime heritage is through its Ship to Shore exhibit. It opened in 2021 and is housed in the Texas Historic Seaport, adjacent to the Elissa. Ship to Shore is an immersive experience that takes visitors on their journey to Galveston in the 1800s. All the stories are based on actual immigrants who entered the country through Galveston.
True stories of Juneteenth can be found at Ashton Villa’s Carriage House at the And Still We Rise exhibit. Interactive videos, artwork and newspaper clippings chronicle the emancipation of Black slaves in Texas leading up to and after June 19, 1865.
The organization also hosts special events, including my personal favorite, Dickens on the Strand. This event, an important fundraiser for the nonprofit, takes guests to back in time to the Victorian era in downtown Galveston. The event turns 50 in 2023.
Other special events the GHF hosts include a historic homes tour in May, the Galveston Island Beach Revue in the fall, plus spooky activities that celebrate Galveston’s haunted side in October. The organization also hosts camps for kids and provides educational resources for students and teachers.
These are just a few examples of the scope of work the GHF brings to Galveston. To view more information about the GHF and its programs, visit www.galvestonhistory.org.
For its part, Visit Galveston lends marketing, advertising and public relations support to the organization to help spread the word about the good work they do.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.