Since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, I’ve noticed renewed enthusiasm among community members and tourism partners to help bring attention to Galveston as the birthplace of this significant event. The list of activities, events and attractions continues to grow giving visitors and residents opportunities to learn more about the historic day.
The Park Board supports these efforts financially and with marketing and public relations support. Recently, the Park Board approved awarding $100,000 to several community organizations producing special events commemorating Juneteenth.
Each organization was required to apply for this grant funding. Among the standards applicants were expected to meet were adherence to prescribed uses of hotel occupancy funds, a cap of $20,000 per grant and a focus on advertising outside the Galveston area — to help attract overnight guests.
The funds support some one-time events taking place on or around June 19. They include several concerts, a block party, a podcast and a comedy show.
They also support a new tour company, Juneteenth & Beyond. The guided tours are available year-round and align with the Park Board’s aim to attract keep Juneteenth top of mind among visitors all year long. The tour is one of several Juneteenth sites visitors can experience throughout the year.
The “Absolute Equality” mural illustrates the journey of Black Americans out of slavery into freedom and was unveiled in 2021. The 5,000-square-foot mural is on the side of the Old Galveston Square building, located at 22nd and Strand in downtown Galveston.
Visitors can also take self-guided tours while they’re here. The Freedom Walk guides participants through five historic sites that played a crucial role in Juneteenth including Pier 21 and the Middle Passage, The Absolute Equality Mural and NIA Cultural Center, U.S. Custom House, Reedy Chapel, 1859 Ashton Villa.
Galveston’s African American History Tour, found on the Visit Galveston app, allows visitors to take a self-guided journey to learn about the island’s historically black institutions and monuments that celebrate black accomplishments. The itinerary can be customized based on a person’s interests and time allocation.
And Still We Rise — Galveston’s Juneteenth Story is a hands-on exhibit that introduces the context and consequences of General Order No. 3 from 1865 to the present. It draws from recorded interviews and features numerous digital touch-points allowing visitors to interact with collected photos, stories and research. It is located in the carriage house of the 1859 Ashton Villa.
“The idea behind developing Juneteenth as a tourism experience is to create and curate a living classroom to help tell this chapter of Galveston’s story,” Visit Galveston Product Development Alex Thomas said “Juneteenth is an integral part of Galveston’s history and is one of the many defining elements that make the island such a special place to live and a diverse place to visit.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
