Since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, I’ve noticed renewed enthusiasm among community members and tourism partners to help bring attention to Galveston as the birthplace of this significant event. The list of activities, events and attractions continues to grow giving visitors and residents opportunities to learn more about the historic day.

The Park Board supports these efforts financially and with marketing and public relations support. Recently, the Park Board approved awarding $100,000 to several community organizations producing special events commemorating Juneteenth.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

