I’ve lived in Galveston for more than 15 years. For about 10 years before making the move, I came to the island as a visitor.
As a former tourist and now resident, I recognize the struggle between building a community and building a tourism product. However, I think it’s possible to succeed at both — mostly because I’ve witnessed this type of success take place on the island in our post-Ike era.
For the past several years, Galveston has become a shining example of how collaboration among government entities with different responsibilities can better a community in ways conglomeration cannot.
Galveston has made a lot of improvement over the years as a result of collaboration taking place between the Park Board, City of Galveston, and other regional, state and national entities. Shortly after I began working here in 2014, Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun helped spearhead a beach-building project that created beaches west of 61st Street. For decades, that area offered nothing but rocks and rip-rap. The Park Board worked hard to form partnerships among key players, and the result is a mile-long stretch of new beach that residents and visitors can enjoy year-round. It also serves as a protective barrier against storm surges.
“For many years, the Park Board has focused on attracting high-value tourists who stay overnight and spend money at local businesses,” Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said. “These efforts directly benefit the City and its residents by increasing the sales tax revenues used to fund local projects through the Industrial Development Corporation … In recent weeks, the city and Park Board partnered again to add lights on 25th Street and bring a festive atmosphere to one of our main corridors. We value this ongoing partnership and the value it brings to Galveston residents.”
The Park Board has also collaborated with the City to take on the management of Seawall parking, the collection of Hotel Occupancy Taxes, and the management of short-term rental registrations (increasing registrations significantly).
While lessening the burdens of city government, the Park Board’s history of collaboration has also improved Galveston’s tourism product. It has worked extensively with local partners to develop new products, such as Visit Galveston’s African American History Tour, Juneteenth Freedom Walk and bundled attraction program Island Pass.
“I’ve seen the park board work proactively to make downtown Galveston its own attraction,” Historic Downtown Partnership Executive Director Trey Click said. “Their work to support businesses here and attract visitors especially during the shoulder seasons has been a real boon to this area.”
As a result of these and other initiatives, Galveston has grown to draw more than 7 million visitors per year that spend an equivalent of $2.5 million in Galveston every day! This spending helps local businesses and support’s the city’s general fund by more than 50 percent.
I’m proud to be apart of an island where government can collaborate and it benefits me as a resident. It’s a win-win we don’t want to lose.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
