Last year, park board staff introduced a lecture series that highlighted area women with careers in coastal science. I’m happy to report that not only was the six-month series a success, it’s also an award winner.
Aptly called Women in Coastal Science, the series took place at various locations on the island, most of them at East Beach. Here, attendees learned about the speakers, their backgrounds, their projects and what led them to choose their careers.
The series caught the attention of the Houston Galveston Area Council, or HGAC. As part of the organization’s Parks and Natural Areas Awards, the series was the winner in the programming category. The awards recognize outstanding practices across the Houston-Galveston region and the winning projects serve as models for the rest of the region to consider.
Park Board Guest Experience Manager Ann Hobing said the Women in Coastal Science series aligns with the organization’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, and in its mission to be stewards of the coastal environment.
“When it comes to scientific pursuits, women can be marginalized or intimidated,” she said. “We wanted this series to help women share their journeys to success and fulfillment and to inspire other women to consider entering the science realm, too.”
Among the speakers who participated in the inaugural series were Dr. Sarah Piwetz from the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network; Kari Howard from the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Rescue; Kristen Vale with the American Bird Conservancy; Haille Leija from the Galveston Bay Foundation; Kelly Drinnen with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and Lucy Flores with the Texas General Land Office’s Texas Beach Watch. The Park Board plans to bring back the series next year.
HGAC, founded in 1966, is the region-wide voluntary association of local governments in the 13-county Gulf Coast Planning Region of Texas. The organization works with local government officials to solve problems across the area. Its Parks and Natural Areas Subcommittee established the awards program in 2006.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized by HGAC,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “I applaud the creative thinkers on the Park Board staff for coordinating the series. And, I salute the women who play such an important role in the conservation of our marine environment.”
Awards will be distributed at a ceremony in Houston next month.
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
