If you’ve ever considered a new and exciting special event for the island, plan to attend the Visit Galveston-sponsored Festival & Event Workshop on Jan. 18. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center. This is the second year for the workshop. Last year, more than 150 people participated in person and online. To date, 160 have registered for the free event.

The aim of the festival and event workshop is to cultivate new special events and provide guidance and tools for event promoters to help maximize attendance and revenue.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

