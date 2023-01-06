If you’ve ever considered a new and exciting special event for the island, plan to attend the Visit Galveston-sponsored Festival & Event Workshop on Jan. 18. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center. This is the second year for the workshop. Last year, more than 150 people participated in person and online. To date, 160 have registered for the free event.
The aim of the festival and event workshop is to cultivate new special events and provide guidance and tools for event promoters to help maximize attendance and revenue.
Speakers include Amy Doherty, founder of Amy Doherty Events, who will share her expertise about aligning organizations’ missions with fundraising goals. KiKi Mannear, a Louisiana-based communications professional will speak about the best ways to bring about community buy-in for events and Chip Adams will close out the event with advice about working with the Texas Music Office.
Throughout the day, participants can take part in breakout sessions whose topics include media relations, city services and requirements, digital and social-media marketing, funding and grant resources and more.
One such funding opportunity attendees will learn about is the Galveston Park Board’s Incubator Funding program. Through it, special events just getting off the ground can receive funding and marketing support. There is an application process and the Park Board of Trustees must approve the applications. Visit Galveston staff will provide guidance on this process at the event, including deadlines and reporting.
Because the Park Board and Visit Galveston aren’t in the business of running special events, we rely on experts in events promotion to do just that. As such, the incubator funding is not meant to be the primary patron of the event or the fundraising beneficiary. And, established events are not eligible for funding. The funded amount must not exceed 50 percent of the total operating budget for the event and a minimum of 50 percent of approved funding must be used toward advertising and promoting the event.
“We are thrilled to offer this workshop again,” Park Board Project Development Manager Alex Thomas said. “When you think about all the special events that help local businesses and the tourism industry, here — like Mardi Gras Galveston, Oktoberfest, Dickens on the Strand — you realize how important they are to the island economy, especially during the shoulder seasons.”
