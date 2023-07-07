I remember reading an article in a local magazine a few years ago that profiled the development of Jamaica Beach and how it introduced the concept of second homes for people in the area. Flash forward to today, and second homes here are routinely being rented out on big platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, and to help individuals make a bit of extra income.
Galveston is now home to more than 4,400 of these vacation rentals. Maintaining registrations and collecting the hotel occupancy tax they’re required to pay is no simple task.
Recently, the Park Board launched a new registration and collection platform for the rentals to increase efficiencies within this growing sector of the tourism landscape.
The software allows Galveston to increase compliance among short-term rental properties, streamline tax payments and uphold local ordinances, Park Board Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier said.
The new program, Rentalscape, identifies registered and unregistered rental properties by scrubbing thousands of websites daily and cross-referencing data with the Park Board’s registration database.
Since 2020, the Park Board has experienced a 60 percent increase in STR registrations in Galveston, Park Board Interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said. Increasing STR compliance offers numerous benefits to Galveston, including fair competition for local businesses, economic growth, improved neighborhood quality of life and strengthened visitor safety and security.
“STRs have expanded our capacity for overnight tourism in Galveston and played a big role in tourism generating over $1.2 billion in economic impact for the city last year,” Danesi said.
Since August 2021, Galveston has collected approximately $13 million in tax revenue from platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, with short-term rentals contributing 53 percent of the overall hotel and occupancy collections in 2022.
The city of Galveston ordinance mandates these platforms collect and pay hotel occupancy taxes for transactions occurring on their platforms.
To ensure compliance, short-term rental owners must maintain annual registration with a $250 renewal fee, which supports administrative staff, enforcement personnel, a dedicated complaint call center and the Rentalscape program. Residents and visitors can report complaints about STR properties through the call center beginning July 12.
The Galveston Park Board of Trustees selected Deckard Technologies through a national request for proposals in October 2022. Rentalscape, their software solution, also provides STR owners with external user profiles for managing property registrations, renewals, and hotel and occupancy tax payments.
“Galveston has been recognized by other cities nationwide as an innovative leader in short term rental regulation and compliance,” Frazier said. “We anticipate that this new platform will help us achieve nearly 100 percent short-term rental registration and tax compliance from Galveston citizens.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
