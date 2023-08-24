In recent years, the Park Board has collected record revenues from visitation to Galveston and is seeking to share the financial benefits of tourism with the city. On Tuesday, the Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously for staff to research additional funding sources for a one-time payment to the city, ultimately benefiting Galveston residents. A current agreement between the entities provided $1.16 million to the city in 2022, and an estimated $1.4 million will be provided to the city by the Park Board in 2023.

The Trustees also asked staff to evaluate the possibility of increasing existing funding streams to the city via an updated Interlocal agreement. In the coming months, leadership from the city and park board will work to update this agreement to not only maintain current transfer levels but also define additional opportunities to benefit city residents. Updates to this agreement must be approved by the Trustees and City Council to proceed.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

