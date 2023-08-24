In recent years, the Park Board has collected record revenues from visitation to Galveston and is seeking to share the financial benefits of tourism with the city. On Tuesday, the Park Board of Trustees voted unanimously for staff to research additional funding sources for a one-time payment to the city, ultimately benefiting Galveston residents. A current agreement between the entities provided $1.16 million to the city in 2022, and an estimated $1.4 million will be provided to the city by the Park Board in 2023.
The Trustees also asked staff to evaluate the possibility of increasing existing funding streams to the city via an updated Interlocal agreement. In the coming months, leadership from the city and park board will work to update this agreement to not only maintain current transfer levels but also define additional opportunities to benefit city residents. Updates to this agreement must be approved by the Trustees and City Council to proceed.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Trustees discussed ways additional funding may benefit the city. Some of those uses could include beautification of corridors and parks that benefit both residents and visitors. The City Council has final discretion regarding the use of these funds.
When spending Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) funds dedicated to tourism, the Park Board and City must meet state and local requirements for the expenditure of those funds. HOT funds are paid by visitors who stay overnight at a hotel or vacation rental. Residents do not pay this tax. In fact, residents benefit from visitors’ paying HOT. The overall economic impact of visitor spending adds to the city’s general fund and offsets residents’ household tax burden by more than $4,000 per household.
HOT funds are not the sole source of revenue for the Park Board. Beach user fees — parking fees — paid at managed parks like Stewart, East and Dellanera, go back into those facilities for upgrades and enhancements. Like HOT funds, beach user fees are regulated at the state level.
To ensure compliance with state mandates, municipalities that collect HOT funds and beach user fees must report their expenditures to state agencies every year.
Unrestricted funds do not fall under the above categories. Unrestricted funds are sources that are not allocated for specific purposes stipulated by external resource providers (grants) or through law. For example, the Park Board receives unrestricted funds through concession agreements, gift shop sales and fishing and parking fees at Seawolf Park. Those funds are the most flexible to contribute to the City’s work to improve Galveston for its residents and visitors. The Park Board will continue to seek areas to collaborate with the City and enhance the missions of both organizations.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
