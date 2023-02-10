This year, the Park Board celebrates a significant milestone — 60 years of existence. I’m proud to work for an organization that has done so much to promote Galveston as a travel destination, protect beachgoers and keep the beaches clean for visitors — and residents like me.
The idea for the Park Board came about in the 1960s and became a legislative issue when BOI and Texas State Senator A.R. “Babe” Schwartz championed its formation.
“Galveston needed an independent entity devoted to promotion of the island’s attractions on a state and national level,” Schwartz said when I spoke to him a few years ago. “It had to be an independent entity above political and personal promotional interests and truly representative of the best our community had to offer to visitors.”
So much has happened since 1963 — when Galveston citizens voted to agree with Babe’s premise. Here are just a few Park Board and island tourism milestones:
• In 1973, the Galveston Historical Foundation hosted the inaugural Dickens on the Strand Festival. This year it celebrates its 50th anniversary and is the organization’s biggest fundraiser.
• The 1970s also ushered in Galveston’s cruise industry. Today, Galveston is home to the fourth busiest cruise terminal in the United States From here, more than a million passengers board Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Disney Cruise Lines with Norwegian, Princess and MSC.
• The Galveston Island Beach Patrol can trace its existence to the 1800s. In 1981 the sheriff’s department took over its management and one penny from hotel occupancy tax was dedicated to the agency, thanks in large part to Senator Schwartz. The funds helped modernize and expand the Beach Patrol.
• Welcoming two thirds of Galveston’s 7 million annual visitors, Moody Gardens got its start in 1986. That year, Hope Arena convention center was established and became the Moody Gardens Convention Center.
• Over the decades, the Park Board, City of Galveston and other partners have embarked on beach building projects. One of the first took place in 1995. Additional projects have taken place every year or so. In 2015, the Park Board and its partners created Babe’s Beach stretching west from 61st Street.
• Hurricane Ike hit the island in September 2008. The storm flooded more than 80 percent of island structures. Thanks to support from city, state and federal partners, the tourism industry, that supports one in three jobs on the island, rebounded relatively quickly. Four years later, Tilman Fertitta and the Landry’s Corporation opened the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, signaling a new beginning for Galveston.
It’s important to note that Galveston residents are beneficiaries of Park Board activities. In 2021, tourism-driven state and local proceeds helped offset the average household tax burden by $4,035. Tourism also contributed $46.8 million in local sales and property tax revenue that accounted for nearly half of the City of Galveston’s general fund.
Park board meetings are typically held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.