This year, the Park Board celebrates a significant milestone — 60 years of existence. I’m proud to work for an organization that has done so much to promote Galveston as a travel destination, protect beachgoers and keep the beaches clean for visitors — and residents like me.

The idea for the Park Board came about in the 1960s and became a legislative issue when BOI and Texas State Senator A.R. “Babe” Schwartz championed its formation.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

