When the city you live in is also a popular tourist destination, it’s important to balance the needs of the residents and the wants of the visitors. I know I don’t like being inconvenienced because of traffic and long lines at my favorite places. I also know that I wouldn’t be able to catch a show at a historic opera house or have myriad gourmet restaurants to choose from for special occasions if it weren’t for visitor spending.

As the organizations designated to manage tourism on the island, the Park Board and Visit Galveston have prioritized work to achieve this balance. We are working toward evenly distributing visitation throughout the year to create a consistent local economy and a desirable residential experience.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

