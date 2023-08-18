When the city you live in is also a popular tourist destination, it’s important to balance the needs of the residents and the wants of the visitors. I know I don’t like being inconvenienced because of traffic and long lines at my favorite places. I also know that I wouldn’t be able to catch a show at a historic opera house or have myriad gourmet restaurants to choose from for special occasions if it weren’t for visitor spending.
As the organizations designated to manage tourism on the island, the Park Board and Visit Galveston have prioritized work to achieve this balance. We are working toward evenly distributing visitation throughout the year to create a consistent local economy and a desirable residential experience.
One way to achieve this balance is to focus a portion of marketing, sales and advertising efforts on destination visitors — those who come from further away, stay longer, visit multiple venues, come during off-peak seasons and become immersed in the Galveston experience. By attracting more of these destination visitors, Visit Galveston plans to increase overnight visitation during the shoulder seasons and increase visitor spending on the island — without increasing visitor volume.
“We’re not looking for more visitors, we’re looking for invested visitors,” Visit Galveston Chief Tourism Officer Tony Lyle said. Hailing from the United Kingdom and most recently Lake Tahoe, Lyle said he envisions Galveston becoming a sought-after destination for many Europeans and other international travelers looking to vacation in the United States and Texas.
Lyle and the Visit Galveston sales, marketing and public relations teams are working with Travel Texas, Visit Houston, Brand U.S.A. — the DMO for the nation — and international tour operators to make this vision a reality.
“Galveston is perfectly positioned to welcome more international travelers,” Lyle said. “In addition to its charm as a beach destination, the island offers so many historic sites that appeal to broad interests, like its being a former immigration hub, the birthplace of Juneteenth and its position as a significant cruise terminal.”
Galveston’s geographic position is also desirable to those who wish to embark on Texas-themed road trips and visit nearby regional destinations like Austin, the Hill Country and San Antonio.
“Those drivable destinations are diverse and well suited for travelers who are afforded extended holidays,” Lyle said.
Early efforts are paying off. Travel Texas recently sent several travel writers from England, Scotland and Canada to Galveston to do just that — explore the region. Galveston has already received positive international press based on their experiences. Travel Texas also worked with Visit Galveston to film an episode of Entertainment Tonight Canada — a program with more than one million viewers — that will air in September.
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
