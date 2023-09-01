As Labor Day approaches, it brings about a shift in our operations at the park board and across the entire island. If you’ve ventured down the seawall on a weekday lately, you may have seen less crowded beaches and the return of our cherished blue waters. Alternatively, you might have noticed that your favorite restaurant now offers open tables rather than a waitlist.
While some operations will slow down as the crowds thin, the work of the park board never ceases. Coastal Zone Management will continue daily beach cleaning activities, but instead of three round-the-clock shifts, they will operate one. Their workload will transition from handpicking trash and removing discarded beach gear to replacing and resetting bollards and signage on the beachfront. They also use this time to conduct thorough maintenance of equipment and provide staff training.
Beach Patrol will continue their daily operations, even though you’ll see fewer lifeguards in towers as residents, visitors and lifeguards alike head back to school. Chief Peter Davis and his leadership team will continue patrols year-round, but as the weather and water cools, they’ll shift focus to maintenance of towers, vehicles and equipment. They, too, use the shoulder season to increase training and prepare for the summer ahead.
If you’ve lived here long enough, you know that special event season is just on the horizon, kicking off with the Wine Festival this weekend, followed by the Shrimp Festival later this month, and about a half-dozen more festivals in October. Our tourism development team, Visit Galveston, has been working for several months to promote our fall events and upcoming holiday season. These events play a vital role in sustaining jobs and ensuring year-round viability for our tourism industry partners and the local economy. Moreover, raising awareness about the island beyond the summer beach season encourages families to consider visiting during the fall or winter, when they have greater space to explore and enjoy our vibrant festivals, events, arts and historic offerings.
Continuing from now through November, all six city parks under the Park Board’s care will remain open, inviting visitors to relish the mild autumn climate at our beaches, fishing parks and nature preserves. Seawolf Park and Dellanera RV Park maintain peak attendance during the fall and winter months, as we welcome winter Texans and dive into the fishing season. Notably, the Seawall Urban Park stands as an enduring year-round attraction, with its restrooms, bus stops, signage and various amenities the park board maintains throughout the year.
The Park Board of Trustees and leadership staff will begin planning for spring 2024, revisiting our strategic plan, as well as meeting with the city council, residents and our local stakeholders to understand how best to strike an accord with tourism and island living. While Galveston is collectively taking a big sigh, the park board is following up with a deep breath and an eye to the future.
Kimberly Danesi is the interim CEO of the Park Board of Trustees.
