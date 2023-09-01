As Labor Day approaches, it brings about a shift in our operations at the park board and across the entire island. If you’ve ventured down the seawall on a weekday lately, you may have seen less crowded beaches and the return of our cherished blue waters. Alternatively, you might have noticed that your favorite restaurant now offers open tables rather than a waitlist.

While some operations will slow down as the crowds thin, the work of the park board never ceases. Coastal Zone Management will continue daily beach cleaning activities, but instead of three round-the-clock shifts, they will operate one. Their workload will transition from handpicking trash and removing discarded beach gear to replacing and resetting bollards and signage on the beachfront. They also use this time to conduct thorough maintenance of equipment and provide staff training.

Kimberly Danesi is the interim CEO of the Park Board of Trustees.

