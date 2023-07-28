In the last couple of months, there have been a lot of changes here at the Park Board. We’ve welcomed new trustees, and a new Chief Tourism Officer and we said goodbye to our Chief Executive Officer. After Kelly de Schaun moved on, the board of trustees appointed me to be interim CEO. I am eager to take on this role.
The position comes during a time of some challenges. They include improving the Park Board’s and the City of Galveston’s new working relationship, seeking resolution on some capital projects and addressing the benefits and detriments that come with an increase in the number of visitors.
When it comes to forging a beneficial relationship with the city, a positive first step will be the joint City and Park Board meeting on Monday, July 31, at 9 a.m. at City Hall. This marks the first joint meeting between the two entities since November 2022. During our time together, we will discuss some of the challenges I mentioned including facilities, litter control and budget oversight.
The Park Board was established in 1963 by the state legislature and by a vote of Galveston’s citizens to collect hotel occupancy tax and use those restricted funds to direct tourism promotion. Last year, Galveston welcomed more than eight million visitors here. As an island resident, I know that bringing this many people to a community of 50,000 residents has its pros and cons. I see firsthand the impacts of traffic and litter along the beaches.
I also know that without a steady stream of tourists, many of our attractions, historic sites, restaurants and art and entertainment programming couldn’t be sustained. We’re working to target marketing efforts to those who live further away and will spend more time and be more invested in the destination.
Our organization is working diligently to elevate its role as stewards of the environment. Our team is being proactive with initiatives that include mesh trash bags for guests to pack out of the beach parks, toy borrow boxes and an expanded recycling program.
As interim CEO, I also focus on the Park Board’s day-to-day operations. I oversee and guide Coastal Zone Management, Beach Patrol, Tourism Development and the Administration teams. Thanks to the commitment from my colleagues in each department, I am confident these operations will run smoothly and my coworkers know I’m willing to jump in to help when needed.
Finally, I’d like to assure our partners and residents that under my watch, the Park Board will remain diligent in adhering to best practices of government transparency, especially when it comes to sensitive issues that affect the community. I am an islander and I want the best for Galveston.
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Kimberly Danesi is the interim CEO of the Park Board of Trustees.
