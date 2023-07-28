In the last couple of months, there have been a lot of changes here at the Park Board. We’ve welcomed new trustees, and a new Chief Tourism Officer and we said goodbye to our Chief Executive Officer. After Kelly de Schaun moved on, the board of trustees appointed me to be interim CEO. I am eager to take on this role.

The position comes during a time of some challenges. They include improving the Park Board’s and the City of Galveston’s new working relationship, seeking resolution on some capital projects and addressing the benefits and detriments that come with an increase in the number of visitors.

Kimberly Danesi is the interim CEO of the Park Board of Trustees.

