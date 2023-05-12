A big part of my job here at Visit Galveston is to generate positive stories about Galveston in the media. I consider myself fortunate to live in a place that offers so much to visitors and residents alike. I never feel like I have to “sell” a story because my story pitches come from the heart.

Recently, I presented year-to-date results for the public relations team to members of the Tourism Development Advisory Committee. The update served to let them know what we’ve accomplished so far and what we’re working on.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

