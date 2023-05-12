A big part of my job here at Visit Galveston is to generate positive stories about Galveston in the media. I consider myself fortunate to live in a place that offers so much to visitors and residents alike. I never feel like I have to “sell” a story because my story pitches come from the heart.
Recently, I presented year-to-date results for the public relations team to members of the Tourism Development Advisory Committee. The update served to let them know what we’ve accomplished so far and what we’re working on.
A couple of important measurements for media placement are reached and ad value equivalency. Both take into account the readership and circulation for various media outlets — print, digital and broadcast. Visit Galveston uses a media monitoring service to provide us with monthly results statistics. To date, Galveston mentions have reached more than 1.9 billion people with an ad value equivalency of more than $2.8 million.
So far this year, Galveston travel stories have appeared in international, national and regional outlets including Conde Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, Fodor’s Travel, Travel Awaits, Matador Network, Austin Monthly, CultureMap and more.
Placing these stories takes outreach, and that outreach takes many forms. The public relations team at Visit Galveston regularly distributes press releases about local events and initiatives. We also pitch story ideas to individual writers with whom we have cultivated relationships. We collaborate with Travel Texas (the state tourism bureau) to support their media missions and coordinate visits in regional and touch-state markets.
During media missions, Visit Galveston PR representatives meet one-on-one with travel writers and interact with them during larger events.
Another important way Visit Galveston sheds light on the destination is through familiarization tours, also known as FAM tours. The team coordinates at least two of these group press tours each fiscal year — one in the spring and one in the fall. They vet writers based on their interests and the media coverage they can bring to the destination.
Recently, Visit Galveston hosted writers during the Tall Ships Festival and Travel Texas sent several writers from the United Kingdom to the island. Both have already yielded travel stories in Texas-based and British outlets.
Over the next several months, Galveston will welcome international writers during a FAM tour, plus several individual writers. We also plan to coordinate a Houston-area beach safety media event with Galveston Island Beach Patrol. In June, the team will welcome national food writers to experience Galveston’s culinary scene.
All of these efforts help keep Galveston Island top of mind for potential visitors and remind past visitors of new offerings here.
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
