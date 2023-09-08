Over the past four months since moving to Galveston from Lake Tahoe, I have been on a journey of discovery and exploration as I learn about the island; its residents, businesses and points of interest that appeal to our visitors. I feel blessed to have been given the opportunity to serve as the Chief Tourism Officer for the Park Board and Visit Galveston.

Looking at our current tourism mix I see an opportunity to increase the value of our visitors, when and how long they stay, and increase their spending. These objectives can be achieved by attracting destination visitors — those from further afield — and working with third-party travel vendors and the travel trade to bring them here.

Tony Lyle is the Chief Tourism Officer for the Park Board of Trustees.

