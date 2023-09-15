When we hear the word “tax” we generally don’t have a positive reaction. When it comes to hotel occupancy taxes (HOT), the situation is a bit different. The Galveston Park Board’s tourism development arm, Visit Galveston, is funded primarily through these funds. That set-up was by design.

It makes sense that money earmarked to promote visitation comes from visitors. That’s exactly what hotel occupancy taxes are — funds generated from those who stay in hotels, condos and short-term rentals. Galveston residents do not pay for hotel occupancy tax-funded projects.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription