When we hear the word “tax” we generally don’t have a positive reaction. When it comes to hotel occupancy taxes (HOT), the situation is a bit different. The Galveston Park Board’s tourism development arm, Visit Galveston, is funded primarily through these funds. That set-up was by design.
It makes sense that money earmarked to promote visitation comes from visitors. That’s exactly what hotel occupancy taxes are — funds generated from those who stay in hotels, condos and short-term rentals. Galveston residents do not pay for hotel occupancy tax-funded projects.
Galveston receives 9 percent of the 15 percent tax collected on each room night, totaling $29,633,424 last year. These funds supported tourism marketing efforts and projects that benefit residents, too. Some of these projects include beach nourishment, special events, downtown holiday decorations and soon, new wayfinding signage that will help alleviate traffic in residential neighborhoods. HOT also supports beach cleaning and Galveston’s award-winning beach patrol team.
HOT funds are restricted. Sec. 351.101. of the tax code defines how HOT tax may be used. According to the tax code, revenue from the municipal hotel occupancy tax may be used only to promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry. This requirement is often referred to as the Texas two-step. The first part of the two-step is to put heads in beds.
The second part can fit into one of nine categories. They are convention and visitor centers, convention registration, advertising the city, promotion of the arts, historical restoration and preservation, sporting events, enhancing existing sports facilities, tourist transportation systems and signage directing the public to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests.
A special case for the use of HOT is found in Sec. 351.105 of the tax code, which outlines how coastal municipalities, like Galveston, can use the funds. The law dictates that Galveston dedicate at least 1 percent of the cost of a room night to the maintenance and improvement of our beach parks, as they are our number one visitor attraction.
Once it’s determined what these funds can be spent on, it’s easy to determine what the funds cannot be spent on such as infrastructure projects.
Tourism-generated funds also benefit the city’s interests. In 2022, visitors to Galveston spent $1.2 billion. Their contributions generated $228.5 million in taxes and offset the average household tax burden by $5,139. Visitor spending also contributed $35.2 million in local sales and property tax revenue which made up 54 percent of the City of Galveston’s general fund. The general fund supports many functions including police and fire services.
“As a Galveston resident, I know the community benefits from visitor spending,” Park Board Interim Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Danesi said. “I can’t think of many small towns that boast a vibrant arts and culture scene and world-class attractions we who live here can take advantage of year-round.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
