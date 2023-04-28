A few years after I moved here in 2005, I was looking for fun summertime activities for my children. When my son was old enough, I placed him in the Galveston Junior Lifeguard program. He and I are still both glad we did.
“What I liked about this summer program was that it offered activity, good for mind and body and provided important life lessons,” Bryson Bassett, now 26, said. “We learned how to respond in emergency situations and valuable CPR training. Even if you don’t end up becoming a lifeguard, you could still save someone’s life with this kind of training.”
The junior guard program has been in existence for more than 40 years. It teaches young people aged 10-16 water safety and leadership skills, acquaints them with island attractions and introduces them to other children their age.
During the decades, more than 4,000 area youth have completed the program. Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said program coordinators intentionally keep the costs low in order to attract as many participants as possible.
“The junior guard program is basically break-even,” he said. “It doesn’t bring in revenue.”
Despite the low cost, junior guards experience full days during the six-week programs. Participants undergo classroom instruction, studying topics as diverse as beach lifeguard principles, first aid, CPR and marine biology and ecology. They train daily to achieve physical fitness in the ocean and on the beach. They also learn about the lifeguard’s workday by assisting real lifeguards as they perform their regular duties, and they participate in several educational field trips.
“Our objectives are to show the participants the values of mental and physical discipline, and to teach them to respect themselves, others, authority and the natural environment,” Davis said. “Our primary purpose is to provide a fun, safe place for youths to grow and learn about themselves and the diverse environments of the Texas Gulf Coast. Our hope is that many of the participants will become the lifeguards of the future.”
Not only do some of the program’s graduates become lifeguards, many go on to serve in other capacities including the city’s and county’s police and fire forces, and even on to medical school.
Davis characterizes the program as a well-structured, economically priced day camp. The majority of the program is based at Stewart Beach which offers a large, safe, family environment. This location saves the young participants from having to cross major intersections in order to get to the sand to perform their activities.
“We really don’t want to see this program stop and start,” Davis said. “We need to make sure there’s a facility on the beach to house these students while they’re in our care.”
Park board meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 Tremont St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.