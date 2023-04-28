A few years after I moved here in 2005, I was looking for fun summertime activities for my children. When my son was old enough, I placed him in the Galveston Junior Lifeguard program. He and I are still both glad we did.

“What I liked about this summer program was that it offered activity, good for mind and body and provided important life lessons,” Bryson Bassett, now 26, said. “We learned how to respond in emergency situations and valuable CPR training. Even if you don’t end up becoming a lifeguard, you could still save someone’s life with this kind of training.”

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

