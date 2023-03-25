Spring break 2023 had characteristics that were unexpected and expected. I definitely didn’t predict the chilly, windy weather. But, I had a strong feeling that the island would be busy with visitors, and I knew that the Park Board’s team members would rally to make the most of their time here.
Beach patrol and coastal zone management teams had their work cut out for them. Apparently, the chilly temperatures did not discourage visitors from heading to the beaches.
“Despite cold weather the second half of the big spring break week, Beach Patrol was busy overall and managed several beachfront emergencies,” Galveston Island Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. “Over the course of the entire spring break, Beach Patrol moved 9,603 people away from dangerous areas, enforced city and park rules 84 times, responded to 26 medical emergencies and effected four rescues.”
Coastal Zone Management team members worked hard to maintain a clean, inviting beach environment for visitors — and for island residents. During the week of spring break, the team worked more than 1,400 hours and collected more than 39,000 pounds of trash.
The park board-managed beach parks, Stewart Beach and East Beach, welcomed more than 1,600 to the shore.
Galveston’s mobile visitor center, “VICI,” was on the move during spring break and parked at island locations, including The Spot, Moody Gardens, Ocean Star Offshore Oil Rig Museum and Seawolf Park, handing out Galveston goodies and answering questions for more than 1,100 people. At the brick-and-mortar center, more than 550 people sought advice from Visit Galveston staff during the week.
“We noticed we had a lot of visitors from the Midwest — places like Nebraska, Kansas and Minnesota,” Destination Experience Manager Shawna Reid said. “We also noticed that there was a significant number of French Canadians visiting the island. Luckily, one of our weekend staff members is fluent in French and was able to help them with their requests.”
“Here at the park board, we view spring break visitation as a precursor for the summer season,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “And by all accounts, it looks like summer is shaping up to be a good one. Historically, more than 60 percent of our visitors, 4.2 million, come to the island between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
