I was lucky during my first visits to Galveston as a tourist. I had my husband and his family to guide me from place to place — the beach to the harbor, the neighborhood restaurants to the downtown shops. For many first timers here, getting around is not so easy.
That’s why Visit Galveston has partnered with Michigan-based Corbin Design Team to develop a system of way-finding signage that makes sense and guides visitors along the island during their stays. Corbin’s team has more than 45 years of experience and have worked in cities across the country in helping them design efficient and appealing navigation tools.
In June 2022, Visit Galveston posted a request for proposal for a turn-key, a comprehensive way-finding program for the island. A task force was formed with Visit Galveston, the City of Galveston and community stakeholders to select the top contenders based on predetermined priorities. After interviews with the firms, Corbin Design Team rose to the top.
“We were impressed with their understanding of the importance of the sense of place visitors seek in a new destination,” Visit Galveston Marketing Director Melody Smith said. “They also have a lot of experience dealing with municipalities and transportation departments, so that was a definite plus, especially since the City, Texas Department of Transportation and Galveston County all have varying jurisdictions over the island’s roadways.”
Earlier this week, Visit Galveston, City of Galveston, Downtown Galveston and other community representatives met for an initial discussion about what the island needs and some design concept suggestions. Meetings also took place among constituents from the hotel, lodging and restaurant sectors, attractions and the Port of Galveston.
When several members of the Corbin team arrived in Galveston, their first task was to explore the island — without assistance from the Visit Galveston team. This led to some confusion. Once they reached the beach, it was difficult to know there is a historic downtown area, where it is and what it offers.
While the team plans to add signage to make it easier to get around Galveston, they’re also going to sift through existing markers to simplify the system.
“We want to remove clutter where it exists,” Corbin’s Jeff Frank said. “The purpose of a consistent and intentional way-finding system is to instill a sense of trust in those who use them for guidance. We will rely on logic and consistent language. And we will design the materials with Galveston’s coastal environment in mind.”
The first signs are expected to be placed in Galveston in September.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
