I was lucky during my first visits to Galveston as a tourist. I had my husband and his family to guide me from place to place — the beach to the harbor, the neighborhood restaurants to the downtown shops. For many first timers here, getting around is not so easy.

That’s why Visit Galveston has partnered with Michigan-based Corbin Design Team to develop a system of way-finding signage that makes sense and guides visitors along the island during their stays. Corbin’s team has more than 45 years of experience and have worked in cities across the country in helping them design efficient and appealing navigation tools.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

