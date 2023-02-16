Many Galvestonians are already good stewards of the coastal environment —most have moved here to be near the water. We know it’s important to keep the coast clean. In an effort to spread that message, the Park Board has put into practice several new initiatives aimed at doing just that.
When I drive along the seawall on my way to work, I often see fellow residents picking up trash during their daily morning strolls. Now, they can become official Galveston Beach Ambassadors. The Park Board provides ambassadors with a “swag” bag of materials that make cleaning the beach a bit easier, and the program brings these folks together for networking.
“We’ve gotten a lot of interest in this program,” Park Board Environmental Coordinator Elizabeth Schneider said. “It creates a line of communication for residents invested in the health and beauty of the beaches, and the ambassadors also provide extra hands for our Coastal Zone Management team.”
Another initiative in the works is the Up2U pilot project. It’s a litter prevention campaign created in 2004 by the Nueces River Authority. The cornerstones of the program are yellow mesh litter bags that will be handed out to beachgoers who can place their litter in them and then place the bags in designated receptacles. This spring and summer, the Park Board plans to hand out more than 3,000 of these bags to beachgoers at locations including East Beach, 61st Street and beach access point 29.
“We’re going to test the program this season,” Schneider said. “If we get a lot of interest and participation, we’ll increase distribution locations.”
Litter’s not the only problem for beaches. After a full day of sandcastle building, some of the younger beachgoers occasionally leave their plastic toys behind. To help tackle this, the Park Board and some of its partners, like the Galveston’s Children Museum, are constructing beach toy borrow boxes that allow kids to place their toys in them once they’re done using them. Other kids can then borrow the toys, and they all remain in a central place.
The Park Board is also looking at opportunities to partner with recycling firms and other entities to participate in beach clean-ups and special events like World Ocean Day in June.
“Our Coastal Zone Management team works tirelessly to keep our beaches clean,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “But they can’t do it alone. We think these initiatives will go a long way to emphasize that all of us play a role in caring for the environment.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
