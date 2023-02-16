Many Galvestonians are already good stewards of the coastal environment —most have moved here to be near the water. We know it’s important to keep the coast clean. In an effort to spread that message, the Park Board has put into practice several new initiatives aimed at doing just that.

When I drive along the seawall on my way to work, I often see fellow residents picking up trash during their daily morning strolls. Now, they can become official Galveston Beach Ambassadors. The Park Board provides ambassadors with a “swag” bag of materials that make cleaning the beach a bit easier, and the program brings these folks together for networking.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread, please, and stay on topic.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription