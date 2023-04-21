When I drive along the seawall during the summer season and see the chair and umbrella vendors, it’s not lost on me the investment they make in their businesses. The equipment, the time they spend outside and not to mention the short amount of time they have to earn a profit all factor into the decision to become an entrepreneur on the beach.
To bring more consistency among these beach businesses, the Park Board has updated its requirements for beach concessionaires to be in compliance under chapter eight of the city charter.
“The ordinances governing operating businesses on the beach and the Park Board’s management of them have been around for decades,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “Recent assertions of private property agreements on the beach have made the lines in the sand harder to define.”
So, the Park Board has simplified the process with two goals. First is to bring everyone operating on the beach into compliance with City code and to hold them to consistent operating standards.
“It’s important to ensure the safety of our guests by being able to verify proper insurance, permits and to ensure compliance with relevant health and safety laws,” de Schaun said.
The second is to identify clear boundaries on Galveston’s public beaches where people are asserting private landowner rights. To that end, all concessionaires will fill out the same application regardless of land ownership status. If an operator asserts a private agreement with a landowner, he or she will need to supply an affidavit signed by the landowner granting permission to run the business, plus a survey of the property.
The Park Board and City of Galveston staff have agreed to waive the $200 fee associated with the agreement per city code 8-55 for the first year of this new process. All applications must be submitted at least 10 days prior to the desired date of operation.
When it comes to enforcement, Beach Patrol will begin monitoring beachfront concession activities for non-compliance with City ordinances beginning June 1. Only the Beach Patrol’s certified Peace Officers will issue citations so the rest of the staff can focus their efforts on keeping people safe.
“We want to make sure the park board has time to notify all the vendors out there — both that are working off of a park board agreement and those who are working off of arrangements with owners of alleged private property,” Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. “We want to ease this new program in and make sure we’re as even-handed and fair as we can be. The goal is to ensure there’s some standardized process out there and to minimize conflict as much as possible.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
Assertions of ownership and paid taxes have been around since Galveston was sold by the Republic of Texas and existed well before the Park Board’s decades and its attempts to take privately owned property for its own use.
