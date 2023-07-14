Water quality is an understandable concern for any beach-goer. All coastal communities around the world deal with environmental factors that cause occasional elevations in water bacteria levels. When this happens in Galveston, the Park Board works closely with the Galveston County Health District to disseminate accurate information to beach-goers and visitors through its many community and tourism partners. Current beach conditions are also updated regularly and posted on the Visit Galveston website.

Short spikes in beach bacteria levels are common after heavy rains because of rain runoff that ends up in the Gulf of Mexico. With some practical tips from health experts, navigating this natural occurrence isn’t anything to fear, especially since beach water advisories typically last just 48 hours or less.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

