Water quality is an understandable concern for any beach-goer. All coastal communities around the world deal with environmental factors that cause occasional elevations in water bacteria levels. When this happens in Galveston, the Park Board works closely with the Galveston County Health District to disseminate accurate information to beach-goers and visitors through its many community and tourism partners. Current beach conditions are also updated regularly and posted on the Visit Galveston website.
Short spikes in beach bacteria levels are common after heavy rains because of rain runoff that ends up in the Gulf of Mexico. With some practical tips from health experts, navigating this natural occurrence isn’t anything to fear, especially since beach water advisories typically last just 48 hours or less.
Here are some highlights that can be helpful to all who visit Galveston’s beaches:
• According to the Galveston County Health District, rain can occasionally wash animal and human waste into waterways that eventually flow into the Gulf of Mexico, causing a brief spike in bacteria levels.
• Anytime this happens in the Galveston region, the health district issues a beach water advisory that typically lasts a few days, sometimes less. When an advisory is in place, a sign is raised at the sites to inform beachgoers.
• An advisory is an informational tool and does not close the affected beach.
• Advisories are issued for individual beach testing sites, meaning an individual advisory does not affect all area beaches.
• Advisories typically last 48 hours. When a site tests high, it’s re-sampled the following morning. It’s rare for a site to have two consecutive high results.
Philip Keiser, Chief Executive Officer of the Galveston County Health District, said most beach-goers are unlikely to experience serious issues related to beach water.
“If you’re a healthy adult and don’t ingest beach water or allow it to get into open cuts or wounds, you’re unlikely to become ill,” Keiser said. “If you want to avoid an advisory, it’s often as simple as moving a few blocks to a beach that’s not under advisory. Bacteria from runoff is a fact of life. There are often modest elevations that normalize within the next measurement. Beach watch allows people to be aware and avoid spots where there are temporary elevations.”
Park Board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
