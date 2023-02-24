I have to admit, a part of my job I don’t actually love is writing reports. However, I understand the value of compiling the work we do and putting it all together in a central location. Still, not my favorite.

Recently, the Park Board and Visit Galveston put together its annual report for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The goal of this report is to highlight the projects and initiatives each department accomplished. The Park Board’s communications team got the ball rolling and solicited Beach Patrol, Coastal Zone Management, the parks, accounting, administration and tourism development for items they wanted to include.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

