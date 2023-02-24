I have to admit, a part of my job I don’t actually love is writing reports. However, I understand the value of compiling the work we do and putting it all together in a central location. Still, not my favorite.
Recently, the Park Board and Visit Galveston put together its annual report for the fiscal year 2021-2022. The goal of this report is to highlight the projects and initiatives each department accomplished. The Park Board’s communications team got the ball rolling and solicited Beach Patrol, Coastal Zone Management, the parks, accounting, administration and tourism development for items they wanted to include.
Wow! What a list of accomplishments. Here are just a few:
Highlights of the report include significant statistics for each Park Board department, including the parks it manages. In 2021-2022, the parks collected more than $3.1 million in admission fees, down just slightly from the year before, due in part to the construction of a vital drainage project at Stewart Beach. The Park Board invested more than $800,000 in capital improvements to the West End’s Dellanera Park. At Seawolf Park, fishing continues to be a huge revenue driver, having taken in more than $730,000, despite a six-week flounder-fishing moratorium.
Other statistics I found impressive were the number of preventative actions the Beach Patrol undertook — 515,328 — and the number of pounds of litter and debris the Coastal Zone Management team collected — 1.9 million.
On the tourism development side, the public relations team reported it garnered more than $6 million in earned media, and the marketing team generated more than 130 million impressions in print, broadcast and web advertising.
The group sales department produced 450 leads, the highest on record, representing a 55 percent increase over last year’s number. The destination services team reported that the visitor information center welcomed more than 15,000 people.
“The Park Board’s annual report is a snapshot into its yearly activities and achievements,” Park Board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “We’ve also included information about the organization’s funding sources — from grants to beach user fees to hotel occupancy tax — to help people better understand how we operate. We think the report will serve as a helpful guide in understanding this unique governmental entity established 60 years ago. It’s another way the Park Board aims to be transparent in its endeavors.”
If you’d like a copy of the annual report, you may pick them up at Park Board Plaza, 601 23rd Street. The report can also be viewed online at www.galvestonparkboard.org.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St. in Galveston.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 75 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.