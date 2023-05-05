For the past several weeks, my team and I have been speaking to former Park Board trustees about their time on the board. Their remarks are being recorded for a video commemorating the 60th anniversary of the inception of the Park Board. The video debuted at the ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit held Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
We asked them a lot of questions and one I asked each of them was what led them to serve on the board in the first place. Many of them spoke about their belief in the organization’s mission: to help make Galveston a great place to live, work and visit. Many also spoke fondly of one of the Park Board’s founders, Babe Schwartz. Sixty years after he helped enact legislation and spurred a vote by island citizens to create the Park Board, his legacy lives on.
For decades, the Park Board has been governed by nine trustees – all appointed by the Galveston City Council. In fact, a sitting City Council member has a seat at the table for all of the Park Board’s monthly and special meetings. Most important, that representative has a vote.
“The idea is that the City Council representative communicates with his or her colleagues to keep them all apprised of budgets, projects and initiatives the Park Board is undertaking,” Park Board Chief Executive Kelly de Schaun said. “This system helps to provide ample oversight for the Park Board.”
There are currently five open seats on the Park Board. For those community members interested in learning how the organization works, now is the time to throw your hat in the ring. To be considered, fill out the application at www.galvestontx.gov/servemycity by May 31st at 5:00 p.m.
Aspiring trustees are also encouraged to attend a Park Board-sponsored orientation session. Here, they will learn some important aspects about the organization including how it’s funded, spending restrictions, the scope of the Park Board’s work, key staff members’ roles and the time commitment being a trustee requires.
Applicants should keep in mind that trustees are charged with making informed and reasoned decisions for the organization. To accomplish this, they need to do their homework. Several days before each board meeting, trustees receive a briefing packet with the meeting’s agenda and action items. Trustees are expected to come to the meeting prepared to make comments and ask questions.
In addition to attending monthly Park Board meetings, trustees are also expected to serve on one or more of the organization’s advisory committees: Beach Management, Tourism Development, Finance and Operations, Workforce Development and Parks and Amenities. Additionally, board members are expected to attend special meetings as they are called, joint meetings with the City Council and attend other events that can include board retreats, open houses and workshops.
Park board meetings are typically held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at 601 23rd St.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
