For the past several weeks, my team and I have been speaking to former Park Board trustees about their time on the board. Their remarks are being recorded for a video commemorating the 60th anniversary of the inception of the Park Board. The video debuted at the ninth annual Galveston Tourism Summit held Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

We asked them a lot of questions and one I asked each of them was what led them to serve on the board in the first place. Many of them spoke about their belief in the organization’s mission: to help make Galveston a great place to live, work and visit. Many also spoke fondly of one of the Park Board’s founders, Babe Schwartz. Sixty years after he helped enact legislation and spurred a vote by island citizens to create the Park Board, his legacy lives on.

Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations coordinator for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription