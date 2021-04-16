With a record-breaking spring break in the rear-view mirror, the summer season is about to begin. The park board staff has made great strides to prepare, showing there’s no “off” in off-season for these hard-working teams.
East Beach and Stewart Beach may be officially closed to visitors during the shoulder seasons, but that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of work to be done at the parks.
At East Beach, staff installed several new beach volleyball courts, making it one of the largest beach volleyball facilities in the country. Additional improvements include adding signage educating guests about the park’s proximity to sensitive bird nesting areas.
Stewart Beach also received upgrades. Staff there made improvements to showers and restrooms and added fresh paint to the pavilion at this popular, family-friendly park.
The Seawall Urban Beach Park remains open to visitors year-round. So, work along this 10-mile stretch also takes place year-round. Park staff maintains and repairs the restrooms, bus stops here and also tends to the landscaping.
Down at Dellanera R.V. Park, a major remodel of the gift shop and pavilion is underway. Staff also added a dog park area and is in the midst of adding “ultimate campsites” to the park. These will include picnic tables, additional lighting and firepits to enhance the visitor experience.
Now that the Seawolf Park pavilion has been demolished and removed, the area where it once stood has received fresh grass, and new picnic tables have been placed in the park for visitors to enjoy a picnic with a beautiful view of the ship channel and historic vessels, the USS Stewart and USS Cavalla. Don’t forget, Galveston residents receive free parking at Seawolf Park.
Of course, the Coastal Zone Management team remains busy in its quest to keep Galveston’s beaches clean. Recently, the team installed signs along the beaches alerting guests that items left overnight will be discarded. It’s part of the city’s and park board’s initiatives to “Leave No Trace.” They’ve also devised a way to anchor trash bins to bollards to ensure they don’t blow over during high winds and tides.
The beach patrol crew also stays busy during the off-season. In addition to patrolling the beachfront, the award-winning team uses this time to recruit new staff for the busy tourism season ahead. They’re also hard at work with training existing staff on equipment use and becoming requalified in essential lifesaving skills.
“It’s our goal to put our best face forward when it comes to our facilities for visitors and residents alike,” park board Chief Executive Officer Kelly de Schaun said. “It’s a pleasure to work with such a devoted group of people whose hard work makes that happen.”
