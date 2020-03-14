GALVESTON
The Daily News has promoted Donna Rhoades to classified advertising manager and Kristi Neal to retail advertising manager.
Rhoades will oversee the print and digital needs of classified accounts, and Neal will manage the retail base, including major and local retail accounts. Both will manage teams and accounts related to the daily newspaper, digital tools and Coast Monthly magazine.
Both positions will report to Amy Scott, revenue director.
“I am proud to make these well-earned appointments,” Scott said. “Both Donna and Kristi bring a terrific history of success assisting local and national businesses. I am confident they will only work better, now as a team, focusing on helping local businesses find success through the wide range of tools offered by The Daily News.”
Rhoades has been in advertising all of her career, helping clients with their marketing needs. From Dallas, Plano, Houston and now Galveston, she has risen through the ranks of each company to assist others and lead teams to success.
Rhoades can be reached at donna.rhoades@galvnews.com or 409-683-5307.
With more than 20 years of expanding experience in print and digital advertising over several regions, Neal is a lifelong student of the ever-changing marketing landscape and best practices.
Neal can be reached at krisiti.neal@galvnews.com or 409.683.5240.
