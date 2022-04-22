Most days, my social media feeds are filled with beautiful images of sunrises and sunsets at the beach. Nature and art often intermingle. This weekend, an art installation at Seawolf Park aims to bring art and nature together with the dedication of a sculpture by Houston artist Eepi Chaad.
The official dedication takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. today during Earth Day weekend. Galveston residents can park for free at the park. Chaad, city and park board officials will speak about the project and light refreshments will be served.
The piece is inspired by the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary, a thriving, protected coral reef located approximately 100 miles off Galveston’s coast. The sanctuary is one of 15 national marine sanctuaries and two marine national monuments protected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. And, it’s the only sanctuary site located in the Gulf of Mexico.
The work of art consists of three-dimensional berm fiber sculptures that map three of the 17 reef banks that comprise the sanctuary.
The city of Galveston’s Cultural Arts Commission sponsored the installation as part of its annual public art program. The park board collaborated with the commission to provide a place to display the art. It will remain at Seawolf Park through June 10.
Earth Day activities on the island aren’t limited to this special event. Residents and visitors can head to Moody Gardens over the weekend to take part in its Wings Over Water event. Here, National Audubon Society Chief Conservation Officer Marshall Johnson will speak about the society and take questions from the audience after a screening of the 3D film “Wings Over Water.” There also will be free Earth Day arts and crafts activities at the complex’s Visitors Center.
The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970 and its conservation message lives on today. At the park board, our mission to be environmental stewards is put into practice each day when our dedicated Coastal Zone Management team cleans the beaches before dawn.
Recently, the organization has brought on an Environmental Coordinator, Elizabeth Schneider, who will focus efforts that will help further this important mission.
“Earth Day is every day,” Schneider said. “We have one planet to preserve and protect for further generations to inhabit and enjoy.”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd Street.
Mary Beth Bassett is the public relations director for the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Park Board of Trustees.
