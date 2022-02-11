The summer tourism season on the island runs from March through the first week in October. As many of us know, this means there’s a limited time to make the bulk of revenue for the year.
While some Galveston residents may sometimes be inconvenienced by the influx of visitors, I think we all know that they’re part of the lifeblood of our economy. Any days that a business — or a beach park — is forced to close during the peak summer season can have negative, long-term consequences.
For the last several years, closures at Stewart Beach Park because of flooding have occurred often. In fact, last year the park had to be closed fully or partially for 24 days out of a 210-day season. To address this long-standing problem, the park board has engaged Atkins, a global engineering consulting firm with a Houston office, to reconfigure existing sand at the park and make changes to the landscape to facilitate water flow.
Over the last few years, Atkins has done some homework. Engineers have documented what many of us know — some places within the Stewart Beach parking areas hold water for days at a time until it evaporates or is absorbed. They also determined that a drainage project is needed because, if unimproved, Stewart Beach would eventually become inaccessible to vehicles and the parking areas would continue to scour and erode, leading to unsafe and dangerous conditions.
“We’re not experts on the subject of water flow and drainage,” Park Board CEO Kelly de Schaun said. “That’s why we have engaged the experts.”
She added that Atkins is familiar with Galveston and has worked on permitting and regulatory requirements on the organization’s behalf.
The purpose of the drainage project is to slow down and control the flow of rainwater that runs off the seawall. It’s not designed to hold water but to manage the flow of water. To achieve this, Atkins recommends the construction of channels on the park’s perimeter and a shallow depression or catchment area in the parking lot that will allow water to be discharged at the beach in a controlled manner.
“We expect significant improvements in drainage at Stewart Beach once this project is complete,” said de Schaun. “The plan is an innovative and environmentally responsible approach to manage run-off. And it’s important to note that this isn’t a nourishment project. The park board isn’t adding sand to the area. Existing sand will be reconfigured to enhance drainage.”
The project is expected to begin in March and to be completed in May.
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
