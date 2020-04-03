I think we can all agree that thanks to COVID-19, the last two weeks have seemed like an eternity.
Like many of us, health and government officials are working in uncharted territory and, out of necessity, they're adapting mandates and regulations to best curb the spread of the virus.
Officials from the city of Galveston and the park board will help navigate tourism industry partners through recent orders at a virtual State of the City meeting. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday and will be live-streamed on Facebook at @CityofGalveston, as well as on GTV and Channel 16. If you're unable to view the meeting during that time, a video of the meeting will be available at www.galvestontx.gov.
City Manager Brian Maxwell will provide an update of the local COVID-19 situation and an overview of city orders pertaining to tourism. Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun will address the pandemic’s impact on the tourism industry. She will report on what the organization is doing now to support local businesses and what future plans are to attract visitors to the island once it's deemed safe to do so.
If you would like to submit a question in advance, please do so by 2 p.m. Monday. Questions can be sent for Maxwell at mbarnett@galvestontx.gov; and for de Schaun at ccarnes@galvestoncvb.com.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to address any tourism-related questions about the orders in effect,” Maxwell said. “I've been in contact with many in the industry but know this is an opportunity to reach a wider audience. I hope this will provide any necessary clarity on the orders.”
Maxwell said he and Mayor Jim Yarbrough are considering repeating similar meetings as often as weekly throughout the response to COVID-19. He said those will also be opportunities to address any questions people may have after this initial State of the City.
“Galveston’s tourism industry supports nearly a third of all jobs on the island,” de Schaun said. “We know this has been very difficult for our colleagues. But we also know that we're poised to recover in a big way thanks to their hard work and dedication to the industry and, thanks to Galveston’s natural assets, world-class attractions and proximity to one of the largest cities in the country."
“Throughout the years, calamities have tried to burn us out, blow us out and drown us out and we always emerge stronger and better,” Maxwell said. “And I see no reason why we shouldn’t again. We are and always will be 'Island Strong.'”
Park Board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
