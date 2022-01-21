My paycheck stub says I work for the Park Board of Trustees of the city of Galveston. While these two organizations certainly have a useful partnership, they are separate entities with shared — and separate — purposes.
It makes sense for the two organizations to partner on big projects like beach replenishment, large-scale events and infrastructure improvements. For example, the Park Board Coastal Zone Management team often helps out with cleanup efforts for citywide events like Dickens on The Strand and Mardi Gras Galveston. Several years ago, city and park board employees joined the same insurance plans. The park board also manages large pieces of city-owned property including Stewart Beach, East Beach and the seawall beaches. Parking fees collected along the seawall go to the city for maintenance and improvements.
The two organizations work together in other ways, too. Galveston’s City Council determines who will serve on the nine-member board of trustees. And, one of those trustees must be a city council representative who’s expected to attend monthly park board meetings. Annually, the two entities also conduct joint meetings to inform each other of initiatives and projects. This relationship helps both entities fulfill their separate missions with this common element — to help improve the lives of island residents.
These separate missions exist by design. More than 60 years ago, Galveston residents voted to create the park board for the express purpose of directing all tourism efforts for Galveston. Before his death in 2018, I spoke to one of the park board’s founders, former Texas State Sen. Babe Schwartz, and he explained the reasoning behind its creation.
“Galveston needed an independent entity devoted to promotion of the island’s attractions on a state and national level,” Schwartz said. “It had to be an independent entity above political and personal promotional interests and truly representative of the best our community had to offer to visitors.”
Galveston residents are beneficiaries of this activity. Tourism-driven state and local proceeds helped offset household tax burden and contributes local sales and property tax revenue to the city of Galveston’s general fund.
“A big part of our success lies in the fact that our mandate is clear and our organization is its own entity,” Park Board Executive Director Kelly de Schaun said. “Thanks to the visionary thinking of our founders and the residents of Galveston who voted to create the park board, we will continue to work to make the island a better place for visitors and residents alike.”
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.