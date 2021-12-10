When I began working for the park board, short-term rentals contribution to Hotel Occupancy Tax collections comprised about 24 percent to the total. Flash forward seven years later, and that figure is closer to 50 percent.
In that time span, the short-term rental industry, also known as vacation rental industry, has undergone many changes. Now there are multiple platforms through which consumers can discover and read reviews of potential rentals. The pandemic made these units more desirable, too. People who worked remotely realized they could do so wherever they wanted and many chose to work from vacation rentals. That was true here in Galveston — working from a beach destination was, and remains, an appealing option.
Keeping up with this growth and all the changes associated with it has resulted in a few changes for property owners. A new city ordinance (21-051) requires all vacation rental owners to register their properties with the park board on an annual basis. Under this ordinance, Airbnb and Vrbo began to collect, report and pay hotel occupancy tax on all transactions that occur on their platforms beginning Aug. 1.
If you use Airbnb and/or Vrbo to rent out a home, you’re not required to file a hotel occupancy tax return or make a payment for transactions that occur on those platforms after Aug. 1. However, you will still be responsible for filing a return and making a payment for transactions that occur on any other platform or by any other means (verbal, by phone, email, etc.). The only exception is for vacation rental owners that use a management company or other agent that collects and remits hotel occupancy tax on their behalf.
In addition, rental property owners who’ve registered their properties, must continue to display their Galveston Vacation Rental registration number on their online platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. The deadline for the annual registration is Dec. 31.
“Registered short-term rental owners will receive an email from the park board with instructions on how to renew their property’s registration,” Park Board CFO Bryson Frazier said. The park board organization is responsible for collecting hotel occupancy tax.
Frazier said failure to renew registrations will result in the registration becoming invalid, and short-term rental owners will be prevented from listing on online platforms.
“The requirement to register applies to all vacation rental owners, including those who have already registered prior to 2021,” Frazier said.
Registration is quick and easy. Visit galvestonparkboard.org and go to the “I Want To” section for instructions. If you have questions about the process, email HotTax@galvestonparkboard.org or call 844-468-8299.
Park board meetings are typically held at 1:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 601 23rd St.
